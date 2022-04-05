John Ackerman exploded against Ebrard for “taking selfies” in Qatar: “Soon exit from the cabinet”

Marcelo Ebrard, head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (SRE), visited Qatar to learn about businessmen and some details for the football world cup, as well as to establish diplomatic relations in that country that has shown rapid development for some decades.

However, what could have been a routine trip turned out to be a sentence for the chancellor, requested by analyst John Ackerman, who exploded against him for abandoning President Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO) on one of the most complicated visits by officials from the United States.

It was on March 31 when the Special Envoy for Climate Change, John Kerry, and the United States Ambassador to Mexico, Ken Salazar, attended the National Palace to engage in a dialogue on the Electricity Reform promoted by Tabasqueño, which ensures the development of the North American region for the welfare of the villages on both sides of the Rio Bravo.

For his part, the president, Ackerman said, would have heard the “concerns about the alleged statist and expropriatory nature” of this legislative proposal from large companies such as Sempra Energy, Invenergy, New Fortress Energy, Blackstone, General Motors, Johnson Controls, Talos and Ford.

“These companies are the real owners of power in Washington and they want the Mexican government to be as submissive to its demands and needs as its own government,” the writer also wrote in his column for the newspaper La Jornada.

He pointed out that if this were to be replicated in the US, for senior officials to escort executives to file complaints about legislation, Joe Biden would be harshly criticized, but he pointed out that López Obrador is different and likes to “break the schemes”, since he also received them instead of sending an undersecretary of environmental affairs or energetic.

John Ackerman applauded the good gestures that the federal president had towards the Americans, because, he explained, he promised not to expropriate any foreign company, to respect permits the introduction of fuel from some companies and to withdraw complaints against these private institutions, as well as to lift the closures of their fuel terminals.

AMLO also invited entrepreneurs to invest in fields, pipelines and photovoltaic parks, as well as in clean energy. In addition, the president ratified his commitment to ban hydraulic extraction or fracking, reduce the use of coal to generate energy and promote environmental actions.

Regardless of these agreements, Ackerman said, the US government sent a “haughty and proud response” with instructions to guide energy sector policy; in addition, it reiterated the country's major concerns about López Obrador's electricity reform, as the document notes, they fear possible violations of the TMEC, the alleged loss of billions of dollars in investments, and the increase in polluting emissions.

“This unforgivable diplomatic rudeness must have immediate consequences. The statement by the Biden government is just as violating our national sovereignty as the recent European Parliament resolution and the pressure from Spanish companies that also sought to intimidate and pressure López Obrador's government to withdraw its electricity reform initiative,” he said.

For this reason, he recommended that AMLO respond to Biden “in a manner similar to how he answered Brussels and Madrid”, with a letter to defend national sovereignty, or with the temporary suspension of diplomatic relations with US companies.

Finally, he condemned that Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard preferred to undertake a “long walk” through Saudi Arabia, India and Qatar rather than stay with his boss, with the aim of defending the homeland at this crucial time for the country's future. “His early departure from the cabinet would seem imminent,” he said.

