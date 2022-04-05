Deutsche Bank expects US recession in 2023 after Fed hikes

AMÉRICATELESHOWTENDENCIASGRANDES LIBROSMIX5411
April 5, 2022
Newsroom Infobae

April 5, 2022

(Bloomberg) — The United States will fall into recession next year when the Federal Reserve raises interest rates to combat high and rising inflation, Deutsche Bank economists David Folkerts-Landau and Peter Hooper said Tuesday in a report.

Both economists expect the Fed to raise rates by 50 basis points at each of its next three meetings on its way to a peak above 3.5% by the middle of next year. The Fed's current target for the federal funds rate is 0.25% to 0.5%, after it rose from near-zero levels last month.

Deutsche Bank is one of the first major banks to forecast a possible recession in the US. Economists at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. led by Jan Hatzius said Monday in a report that an economic downturn was “far from inevitable,” in part because both consumers and businesses are “full” of cash.

“Our call for a recession in the US next year is currently a long way from consensus,” Folkerts-Landau and Hooper acknowledged in their report, adding: “We hope this will not be the case for a long time.”

In addition to the Fed's rate increases, Deutsche forecasts that the US central bank will reduce its balance sheet of $8.9 trillion by almost US$2 trillion by the end of next year, the equivalent of three or four additional increases of 25 basis points.

“The US economy is expected to take a big hit by the Fed's further tightening in late next year and early 2024,” Folkerts-Landau and Hooper wrote in their report entitled “Over the Brink.”

Unemployment in the US is forecast to rise sharply to 4.9% by 2024. Unemployment in March was recorded at 3.6%.

Folkerts-Landau is the group's chief economist. Hooper, a former Fed official, is the global head of economic research.

Deutsche Bank Predicts U.S. Recession in 2023 as Fed Boosts Rates

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.