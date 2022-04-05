Daiky Gamboa's anger with La Liendra for revealing that his truck hit him: “They talk crap for likes”

A new controversy stars Mauricio Gómez, better known on social networks as La Liendra, after he told on social networks the real reason why he recently sold his Porsche van.

According to the testimony of the young influencer, he got rid of the vehicle of his dreams shortly after he bought it because he needed to settle a debt to his former manager.

However, around those days his friend Daiky Gamboa borrowed his car and it took a long time to return it, according to him, because he had not been able to get it out of a parking lot.

What La Liendra did not expect at the time of doing the respective examination of the van to deliver it to the new owner, was to learn that the real reason for that delay was because Gamboa crashed the van and sent it to repair without telling him anything.

This confession does not seem to be very good in the friend and collaborator of Karol G, because although he did not refer to Mauricio Gómez by his own name, hours later he published a series of stories in which he was quite angry about “people who talk shit* in exchange for likes”.

Later, the young man thanked his community of followers for the love and support they have shown him despite the fact that he is now absent from social networks, saying that he cannot understand “how people do to share everything about their lives”.

It was then that he sent another strong message that, for many, it is clear that it is addressed to La Liendra

Finally, he assured that his mistakes are the product of the process that “day by day” he takes to learn how to be a better person.

“You don't know how wrong I am every day because you don't share with me, but if you ask someone I would say a lot, although I could also assure you that in this heart there is only room to love and dream,” he concluded.



