Curfew: Traders and workers surprised to learn about the measure

Confusion, surprise and concern were seen this morning among merchants and workers who had just learned that, around midnight the previous day, the president had announced that citizen irremovability or curfew for this April 5, from 2 a.m. to 11:59 p.m.

At 5 o'clock in the morning, workers and merchants who started their activities early in the day said that they barely heard about the measure and had to return to their homes or close their businesses, mainly fruit businesses, in fear that their products would be spoiled.

“We are very indignant with President Castillo. We rest at 8 or 7 at night. And the president can't give an order when he wants to. We are not his lambs or his children who study when he was in school. We are traders who live from day to day,” told América TV, a watermelon merchant from the Fruit Market who feared that their products will fail and lose their investment of 20 thousand soles.

Other informal workers showed their indignation at the president's announcement, as they stated that they live from day to day and that they would not have to buy food if they don't work. Other people who came to the Lima and Metropolitano Metro stations had to return to their houses when they are closed.

NO PUBLIC TRANSPORT

Around 3:00 a.m., the Urban Transport Authority for Lima and Callao (ATU) informs the public that “all public transport routes in Lima and Callao under its competence, in the same way the concessioned services such as the Metropolitan and Complementary Corridors, will not provide service today, Tuesday, April 5th ″.

In addition, they indicated that, in the case of taxis, as well as special school, tourist and worker transport, “they will not be able to provide service during the period of compulsory social immobilization provided for by the aforementioned regulation”.

“It is suggested that those who work in essential activities (health, water, sanitation, electricity, transport of cargo and goods, media, among others) take the necessary forecasts to travel to their centers of work in a timely manner,” they said, however, they did not explain how would arrive at their workplaces.

What was seen since the early morning, in some areas of downtown Lima is informal public transport.

PRESIDENT'S ANNOUNCEMENT

After a meeting of the Council of Ministers, President Pedro Castillo decreed that the province of Lima and Callao be declared an emergency, in addition to citizen irremovability on Tuesday, April 5.

In his message to the Nation, he also called for calm and serenity to citizens, emphasizing that every protest in the country is a constitutional right, but it must always be done within the framework of the law.

“Faced with the acts of violence that some groups have wanted to create through the blockade at the Lima and Callao accesses, and in order to restore peace and internal order, the Council of Ministers decreed a state of emergency suspending the constitutional rights relating to freedom and personal security, the inviolability of domicile and freedom of assembly in the province of Lima and Callao,” he said.

He added that it was approved to declare citizen irremovability from 2:00 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. on Tuesday, April 05 to protect the fundamental rights of all people and stressed that this measure will not impede the provision of essential services for all Peruvians and Peruvians.

