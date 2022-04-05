Copa Libertadores in doubt: Flamengo-Sporting Cristal will be rescheduled and River's duel against Alianza Lima is at risk

Although initially the guarantees had been given to carry out the matches that were scheduled for this week at the start of the Copa Libertadores, the protests and social demonstrations in Lima increased and the Government decided to decree a curfew for the entire day on Tuesday. Given this scenario, it is unknown what will happen in the matches between Sporting Cristal and Flamengo (tonight, from 21.30) and Alianza Lima-River Plate (tomorrow, at 21).

Pedro Castillo, president of Peru, announced around midnight in his message to citizens that the country will have compulsory social immobilization from 02:00 to 23:59 hours of the day in question, following the shutdown of transporters that has caused chaos, disorder, violence and even looting.

Later, Felix Chero, Minister of Justice and Human Rights of Peru, in a dialogue with Radio Exitosa, said: “It will have to be rescheduled (The match between Sporting Cristal and Flamengo). Let us not forget that in exceptional measures there are extraordinary actions that must be taken. I think we are all football lovers, we all enjoy the matches, but a football match cannot take precedence over the tranquility that the country needs.”

Faced with this situation, the Argentine millionaire cast is awaiting confirmation from Conmebol, which has not yet been issued in this regard. Those led by Marcelo Gallardo planned to train this morning at the Ezeiza site and then, at 15.50, fly to the capital of Peru with a charter flight. Among the list of 24 footballers who would be staying at the Marriot hotel, the presence of the Colombian youth Flabián Londoño and the absences of Chilean Paulo Díaz and José Paradela (both positive for COVID-19) stand out.

As a result of the increase in fuel prices, the Union of Multimodal Transport Guilds of Peru carried out a total delivery, which resulted in serious dismantles in different parts of the capital, such as Carretera Central and Manchay, where clashes took place between protesters and the police. There were also looting in some of the stores in the shopping centers and damage to private property.

“Peruvians are smart and want peace of mind. They want to work with guarantees, they don't want acts of violence and for services to work. However, I trust God and that Peruvians will collaborate with this measure because it is for the welfare of all,” said the Minister of Justice.

Chero also assured that “all the essential activities of our country, health service, basic and essential services, will attend because they are basic care, essential for people to be able to provide themselves with their products. Obviously, in order and peace of mind. In addition, the police and the Armed Forces will guide and accompany these measures.”

On the other hand, on Monday night, the Peruvian National Police provided guarantees that the compromise between Alianza Lima and River Plate can be carried out as normal. In the statement published by the Ministry of the Interior, it is argued that there would be no problem in being able to hold the meeting.

“To consider the request for guarantees inherent in public order submitted by the Alianza Lima club, represented by Mr. Diego Enrique Guerrero Alburqueque, to hold a public sports show, called 'Conmebol Libertadores Copa Tournament' between the sports clubs Alianza Lima and River Plate to be held at the Estadio Nacional de Lima; with an allowed capacity of 38,777 spectators”, they explained in the resolution.





