Chileans will vote to approve or reject the new constitution on September 4

FOTO DE ARCHIVO. Un integrante de la Convención Constitucional sostiene un cuaderno del organismo durante una sesión en Santiago, Chile. Noviembre, 2021. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Chileans will vote in a mandatory referendum on September 4 to approve or reject a new constitution to replace the one enacted in 1980 by the regime of dictator Augusto Pinochet, the government said Tuesday.

The country, which elected a left-wing president in December after a polarized electoral contest, is going through a profound change since a social uprising against inequality in 2019 that left dozens dead, shaking the economy and the political class.

Those protests were supported by former student leader Gabriel Boric, president-elect over a far-right candidate with promises to install a “welfare state.”

He also promised to undo Chile's constitutionally protected neoliberal economic model, which is attributed to the country's relative wealth but blamed for its deep-rooted social inequality.

The 2019 protests led to a referendum in 2020 in which Chileans voted overwhelmingly to change the constitution. This led to elections in May 2021 for 155 members of the Constituent Convention charged with drafting a new founding law for the South American country.

Elisa Loncón, presidenta de la Convención Constitucional de Chile (EFE/Elvis González)

The elected body, mostly left-leaning, began work on the text in July last year.

On Tuesday, the Boric government said that Chileans will vote on the new constitution on September 4. The date is symbolic in Chile: it was the traditional date of presidential elections until the coup d'état that overthrew socialist leader Salvador Allende in 1973 and introduced nearly two decades of dictatorship.

Some 15 million eligible voters will have two months to weigh the proposed text before leaving their mark in September, the government said.

However, a private poll revealed on Monday that the rejection of the proposed new Constitution being drafted in Chile increased to 46% and exceeded for the first time the intention to approve the text amid recent controversies over the rules it will contain.

The Plaza Pública survey of the firm Cadem said that the disapproval of the issues that have been discussed so far grew by 10 points compared to the previous measurement, while the “I approve” stood at 40%.

Sesión de la Convención Constitucional en Santiago (REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado)

Controversies over the right to property, the removal of the Senate and the fate of savings in private retirement funds have shaken public opinion.

“Regarding the issues discussed in the convention, 50% prefer that there be a Chamber of Deputies and a Senate, 72% consider that society is multicultural and not plurinational, 73% favor freedom of choice in pensions through a mixed system and 75% prefer that contributions continue to be savings for workers” , noted the firm.

Distrust in the body rose seven points to 55%, its highest level since November 2021, Cadem said. Meanwhile, the perception that it is reaching the necessary agreements to draft the new text fell 10 points to 42 per cent.

The poll also showed that approval of President Gabriel Boric fell five points to 45%, while disapproval rose to 35%, accumulating a 15-point increase in two weeks.

(With information from AFP and Reuters)

