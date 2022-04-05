Carrier strike: journalists from various media outlets were attacked during demonstrations

On Monday, April 4, protests by the transport unions continued in various areas of the country , despite the agreements reached in Junín over the weekend. The demonstrations recorded since the early hours of the morning were notable for their radicalization, including looting and other acts. vandalism who were reported through social networks. Those who were also harmed by the protests were journalists who ran into people who adopted a violent attitude towards them, even assaulting them.

The Press and Society Institute (Ipys) reported that attacks were recorded at kilometer 300 of the South Pan-American Highway in the region of Ica. “Jaime Pacco, correspondent for ATV, Pilar Zárate and her cameraman Giomar Magallanes, correspondents for TV Peru, and Henry Lovera, a reporter for Canal 29 and Radio La Achirana were physically assaulted, harassed and threatened by unidentified subjects who violently tried to prevent the press from recording the vandalism that took place during demonstrations”, reads in a publication of the organization.





Ipys also pointed out that in the case of the journalists of the State channel, they were not only attacked, but that their equipment and personal belongings such as wallets and keys were stolen by those who surrounded them and threw stones and bottles. Others who were prevented from carrying out their journalistic work are reporters David Casavilca and Miguel Ángel Guillén, from Dunas TV, Marlon Vidal Bautista, from Canal 13 and Latina Tv's cameraman, Jaime Carrillo.

Another vandalism moment was recorded by the cameras of Canal N when a demonstrator approached the journalistic team with a threatening attitude and then snatching part of the equipment and throwing it onto the road. Journalists, whose sole task was to record the facts and complaints of those who came out to protest, were also part of the long list of those affected by the vandalism of some members of the revolts.

“IPYS condemns these violent acts against journalists for seriously affecting their work in circumstances where the press is crucial to learn facts of relevant public interest. It also demands an immediate response from the National Police to identify those responsible for the attacks. Finally, it asks the authorities to provide the necessary guarantees for the safety of the journalists who are covering the protests”, was Ipys's position after hearing the above-mentioned cases.

VIOLENT DAY

April 4 was marked by vandalism and violence in various areas of the country. In Huánuco, the municipality's facilities were attacked, while the Banco de Credito del Peru (BCP) chose to close several of its agencies for fear of being robbed. Four agencies in Lima, two in Cerro de Pasco, three in Huánuco, three in Ucayali, two in San Martin, one in Piura and one in Huancavelica did not offer public attention.

During the early hours of the morning there was a first looting in a mini market located in Ica. Protesters threw a stone with which they managed to break the glass of the store, soon a large mob came in to get hold of the products sold there. “This conflict we are facing began in October last year and a record was drawn up on that date. In March, the Union of Carriers sent a letter to the PCM asking for compliance with the act, which is basically the same thing we see now,” said the Ombudsman.

