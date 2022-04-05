Canada imposed new sanctions against nine Russian citizens and nine other Belarusians for the invasion of Ukraine

Canada's Minister of Foreign Affairs Melanie Joly speaks during Question Period in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, March 22, 2022. REUTERS/Patrick Doyle

Canadian authorities have decided to impose new sanctions against nine Russian citizens and nine other Belarusians for “violating” Ukraine's sovereignty, territorial integrity and independence, said Foreign Minister Melanie Joly.

“What the world witnessed this weekend in Bucha is abominable. Canada will not stand idly by as the senseless killing of innocent civilians by Russian forces in Ukraine continues,” Canberra defended in a statement.

In this way, Joly pointed out that “these close collaborators” are “accomplices” in the “terrible” events that “unfold before our eyes”. “We will not stop putting pressure on the Russian regime until its troops have left Ukrainian soil,” he added.

According to the Canadian Government statement, the country has sanctioned more than 700 individuals and entities since the beginning of the invasion of the country. Canada's latest sanctions will impose asset freezes and bans on individuals on that list.

Destrozos en Ucrania por la invasión rusa

In addition, the Australian Government announced on Tuesday that the export of luxury goods to Russia will be banned as part of the extension of sanctions aimed at Moscow for its invasion of Ukraine.

Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne highlighted in a statement that these are sanctions — including wine and parts for luxury vehicles — targeting Russian President Vladimir Putin and “his wealthy facilitators,” adding that they are not aimed at “ordinary Russian consumers.”

“This ban follows our targeted financial sanctions against President Putin, members of his Government, Russian oligarchs, propagandists and agents of disinformation, as well as Russian military senior commanders,” he said.

Finally, it has ruled that the Australian Government “reiterates its unwavering support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine, as well as for the Ukrainian people”.

(With information from Europa Press)

