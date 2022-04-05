Bazán and Yarrow criticize ministers' participation in plenary: “I thought they were going to be in Ica or in the south”

The Ministers of Economy and Finance, Transport and Communications, Energy and Mines and Agrarian Development and Irrigation presented themselves virtually at the plenary session of the Congress convened for today Monday at 3:00 p.m. They presented the measures adopted during the round tables of dialogues with the protesters in Junín over the last weekend; however, their presence was not to the liking of all members of parliament. This is the case of Sigrid Bazán de Juntos for Peru and Norma Yarrow from Avanza País who, unlike other occasions, agreed in their appreciation of the government's actions in the face of the crisis.

“The truth is that I feel sorry or sorry for the presentation that the ministers are giving, I say this with all sincerity. Also betting that there are necessary reforms and changes, but unfortunately they are two blocks away when they could be here. I thought they were going to be in Ica, they were going to be in the south”, were the first words of Sigrid Bazán's speech, who also regretted the content of the ministers' interventions.

“That they are not here and are telling us that we are going to build our own fertilizers and that they have the best wishes for the crisis. It is not enough,” said Bazán and later recalled that important reforms are needed. In addition, he recalled a proposal by the Minister of Economy, Oscar Graham, to raise an overprofit tax on mining companies. “Peru is the second largest copper producer in the world in our country and if we don't do something to take advantage of that and let farmers starve, hauliers take to the streets and the crisis reigns, then we don't know how to work with what we have in our territory,” said the Juntos for Peru MP.

SIMILAR ANSWER

As Congresswoman Bazán is a representative of the left in Parliament, the understanding with her colleague Norma Yarrow, who is part of the quarries on the right, was surprising. The member of the Avanza País bench herself highlighted the fact during her speech. “We just heard from the Minister of Economy and the first time that I agree so much with Sigrid Bazán that these gentlemen are here. If this is the crisis committee we have today in the country, poor our Peru,” he said, referring to the absence of cabinet members in plenary. These were connected virtually from the Executive premises a few blocks from Parliament.

“To the Minister of Economy, let him grab his shoes as the president says and start running here to the plenary because we need him. Here we are going to discuss today what the people and the country need. Madam President, today we see all the benches that we are trying to see what happens to the Peruvians who are killing themselves outside and we see here four ministers who are very clean, hairy, arranged debating or giving us reports to talk about Pension 65, giving away a thousand tractors when people don't have seeds and nothing to put in their land and sow,” Yarrow added.

During his speech, Minister Graham pointed out that the current situation is due to the impact of the Russian invasion of Ukraine and that the crisis will be temporary. In addition, it was announced that the Ministry of Economy will present a bill for the exemption from IGV of foods such as eggs, chicken, flour, noodles, sugar and meat products.

