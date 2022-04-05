Bayer Leverkusen will face America and Toluca in Mexico

Soccer Football - Bundesliga - Bayer Leverkusen v Hertha BSC - BayArena, Leverkusen, Germany - April 2, 2022 Bayer Leverkusen players celebrate after the match REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen DFL REGULATIONS PROHIBIT ANY USE OF PHOTOGRAPHS AS IMAGE SEQUENCES AND/OR QUASI-VIDEO.

Bayer Leverkusen, one of the three most iconic teams in the German Bundesliga, will play two matches in Mexico, in May with their men's draw against Toluca, and in July, with the women's team against the Eagles of America.

“The possibility of having a collaboration with the Mexican football league, with Bayer of Mexico, both at the men's and women's levels is a real pleasure,” said Spaniard Fernando Carro, CEO of Leverkusen, in a press conference.

Placed in third place in the Bundesliga, in the European Champions League qualification zone, according to Carro, Leverkusen found space on their calendar to play in Mexico, in celebration of the centenary of the pharmaceutical chemical company Bayer, known for its original brand of aspirin.

“We are excited about the idea of bringing a team from one of the world's leading leagues to Mexico; we want European teams to know the development of our players,” said the president of the Liga Mx in Mexico, Mikel Arriola.

Mikel Arriola, presidente de la Liga MX (Foto: EFE/Jorge Núñez)

The men's match against Toluca will be at the Nemesio Diez Stadium, at an altitude of 2,600 meters and, although it will coincide with the decisive part of the league tournament in Mexico, if the Mexican team is in that phase, it will have facilities to face the Germans.

“It is a luxury for us to welcome Leverkusen,” acknowledged Toluca's sports president Francisco Suinaga, who recalled that the atmosphere of the host stadium is very European, intimate, which the Germans will feel.

Mexico's women's league, which celebrates its fifth anniversary, is going through a stage of growth and according to its president, Mariana Gutiérrez, the America-Leverkusen duel will be exciting because they are two institutions that invest in women's football.

Arturo Sánchez, director of Bayer in Latin America, highlighted the values of the German company, which aims to attract health and well-being in people, which suits football.

“It is important for us that from a young age, Mexican kids have access to their national and international sports figures and see how far they can go,” he said.

KEEP READING: