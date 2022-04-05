Australia will ban the export of luxury goods to Russia

Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne speaks at a press conference after a meeting of the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (Quad) foreign ministers in Melbourne, Australia, February 12, 2022. REUTERS/Sandra Sanders

The Australian Government announced on Tuesday that the export of luxury goods to Russia will be banned as part of the extension of sanctions aimed at Moscow for its invasion of Ukraine.

Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne highlighted in a statement that these are sanctions — including wine and parts for luxury vehicles — targeting Russian President Vladimir Putin and “his wealthy facilitators,” adding that they are not aimed at “ordinary Russian consumers.”

“This ban follows our targeted financial sanctions against President Putin, members of his Government, Russian oligarchs, propagandists and agents of disinformation, as well as Russian military senior commanders,” he said.

Finally, it has ruled that the Australian Government “reiterates its unwavering support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine, as well as for the Ukrainian people”.

For its part, the German State will take temporary control of the subsidiary of the Russian giant Gazprom because of its “importance for the supply” of energy, announced the Minister of Economy, Robert Habeck.

The federal agency that manages the energy networks will become until September 30 the administrator of Gazprom Germania, of which Gazprom was the sole owner.

In Germany, Gazprom's subsidiaries operate the main gas and fuel storage facilities. Gazprom Germania also owns several subsidiaries in the United Kingdom, Switzerland and the Czech Republic.

“The government is doing what is necessary to ensure security of supply in Germany, and this includes not exposing energy infrastructure to arbitrary Kremlin decisions,” Habeck said at a press conference.

El presidente de Rusia, Vladimir Putin

“The voting rights of Gazprom Germania owners are transferred to the federal network agency, the Bundesnetzagentur, which “can make all the necessary decisions to ensure supply,” the minister said.

On Friday, the Russian giant announced that it had “ended its stake in Gazprom Germania and all its assets on March 31”, without detailing the new ownership structure.

Russian forces are also preparing a “massive attack” against Ukrainian troops in the Lugansk region of eastern Ukraine, its governor, Sergii Gaiday, said on Monday.

“We see that there is equipment coming from different directions, that [the Russians] bring men, that they bring fuel (...). We understand that they are preparing for a massive attack,” he said in a video message.

“The bombardments are becoming more intense. Last night, there was an attempt to get to Roubijné [near Lugansk], our defenders repelled it, disabled several tanks, there were dozens of corpses” of Russian soldiers, Gaiday said.

“Yesterday, unfortunately, in the explosion of a mine or an artillery shell, two volunteers died” and “a church was bombed” resulting in two injured priests, he added, without giving any further details.

Therefore, the governor asked the inhabitants of the region to leave.

“Don't hesitate, please. Today, a thousand people have been evacuated. Please don't wait for your houses to be bombed,” he asked in his message.

Ukrainian authorities said on Saturday that Russian forces were withdrawing from areas in northern Ukraine, particularly around Kiev, to deploy to the east and south of the country.

(With information from Europa Press)

