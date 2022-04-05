At least eleven dead and 46 injured after cluster shell bombardment in Mikolaiv city

A firefighter clears the rubble of a government building hit by Russian rockets in Mykolaiv on March 29, 2022. - A Russian strike battered the regional government building in the southern Ukrainian city of Mykolaiv, a key port under heavy assault for weeks, the regional governor said on March 29, 2022. Governor Vitaly Kim said that most people inside the building had not been injured but several civilians and soldiers were unaccounted for. (Photo by BULENT KILIC / AFP)

The mayor of the Ukrainian city of Mikolaiv, Alexander Senkevich, has reported that at least ten people have been killed and 46 injured following a cluster shell bombing of the city of Mikolaiv, in the south of the country.

The bombings have occurred in residential areas, in two hospitals, an orphanage, a vocational training center, eleven nurseries and 12 schools. In addition, over the past 24 hours, 120 people have been evacuated to the city of Odessa and neighboring Moldova, Senkevich said on his Telegram channel, as recorded by 'The Kiev Independent'.

Thus, the mayor has said that as a result of the attacks, the power lines in the Ingul district have been damaged and have run out of power. But as of 6.30 pm (local time), the network has been repaired and the electricity supply has been restored.

However, the towns of Snigurivka, Shyroke, Pribuzke, Zasilla, Novomykolayivka and Barmashovo remain without electricity, as confirmed by Senkevich.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has accused Russia of “distorting the facts” in the context of the Bucha massacre and has assured that “they will not be able to deceive the whole world”, as there is “ample evidence” that Russian troops destroy cities and kidnap, torture and kill civilians.

“The time will come when all Russians will learn the whole truth about who of their fellow citizens killed. Who gave orders. Who turned a blind eye to the killings,” he highlighted in his usual evening speech, according to the official website of the Ukrainian Presidency.

Zelensky recalled that there are more than 300 people “killed and tortured” in the city of Bucha, a number that, according to the Ukrainian president, “could be larger” when the entire city is thoroughly reviewed. “And this is just one city,” he added.

In this regard, he said that Moscow “is already launching a false campaign to hide its guilt in the mass murders of civilians in Mariupol”, so “they will try to hide the traces of their crimes”, something they did not do when they left Bucha.

“They will do dozens of interviews on stage, reissue recordings and kill people specifically to make it look like they were killed by someone else,” he said, adding that “every effort is being made to identify the Russian military involved in these crimes.”

(With information from Europa Press)

