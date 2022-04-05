Alex Valera tied with a head blow in the Universitario vs. ADT for Ligue 1

Universitario de Deportes ties 1-1 with ADT for the date 8 of Liga 1. Álvaro Gutiérrez took advantage of halftime to make modifications and came out with everything in the second half, this way partial equality came through Alex Valera in the Monumental.

It happened 4 minutes into the second half, Ivan Santillán won on the left wing and took a cross that was cleared by Jeickson Reyes, but this was left to Alberto Quintero, who took the time to put a pass at Alex Valera's head.

As happened in the goal of the visit, the striker 'merengue' beat the defense by the top and connected in a good way to give him the draw. The former Deportivo Llacuabamba footballer had a euphoric celebration and lifted up all the fans.