What did the first research conducted on volunteers purposefully infected with COVID-19 discover

Research considered by some scientific sectors to be controversial, since humans were deliberately infected in order to carry it out, yielded surprising results regarding the way in which the spread of COVID-19 occurs. The details of the study were published this Thursday, March 31, in the journal Nature Medicine.

Among the most outstanding results, they indicated that only a minimal drop about the size of a human blood cell laden with viruses is needed to infect a person with COVID-19.

While these are valuable findings, the intentional inoculation of a pathogen into a human being to determine its effect on the body is not accepted by the entire scientific community, even though controls for harm reduction are exhaustive, particularly if it is a virus that is almost unknown, since it made its emergence just over two years ago.

“Really, there is no other type of study in which you can do that, because usually patients only catch your attention if they have developed symptoms, so they miss all those previous days when the infection is brewing,” said the study's lead author, Dr. Christopher Chiu, infectious disease doctor and immunologist at Imperial College London.

Fueron reclutados 36 voluntarios de entre 18 y 30 años de edad, ninguno de los cuales presentaba una condición de riesgo ante la infección con el virus SARS-CoV-2 EFE/ Esteban Biba/Archivo

According to the details of the study, which began in March 2021, 36 volunteers between 18 and 30 years of age were recruited, none of whom had a risk condition for infection with the SARS-CoV-2 virus, which was a condition for them to be part of the analysis. In this way, none of the volunteers were overweight, had kidney, liver, heart, lung or blood problems. They also formed an extensive informed consent form to be able to participate.

In order to reduce as much as possible risks of worsening the COVID-19 condition, the first 10 infected participants were medicated with the antiviral remdesivir, which prevents a serious illness. Scientists also had monoclonal antibodies to be given if any of the cases worsened. Eventually, remdesivir was unnecessary, and researchers never had to give antibodies to anyone.

The form of contagion was to insert into the volunteers' noses a long, thin tube with a small drop of liquid containing the originally detected strain of the virus. Since then they have been medically monitored 24 hours a day and stayed for two weeks in rooms at the Royal Free Hospital in London that had special airflow to prevent the virus from escaping.

De los 36 participantes, justo la mitad, 18 de ellos, se infectaron, dos de los cuales nunca desarrollaron síntomas. Entre quienes se enfermaron, sus enfermedades fueron leves. Tenían la nariz tapada, congestión, estornudos y dolor de garganta (FOTO: IMSS/CUARTOSCURO.COM)

Of the 36 participants, just half, 18 of them, were infected, two of whom never developed symptoms . Among those who became ill, their illnesses were mild. They had a stuffy nose, congestion, sneezing and a sore throat.

The majority of study participants who contracted COVID-19, 83%, lost their sense of smell, at least to some extent. Nine couldn't smell anything.

The loss of smell improved for most people, but 6 months after the study ended a person continued to have their sense of smell altered, although they were improving. Scientists found this situation worrying because a recent study showed that the alteration of smell is related to brain changes.

Chiu said the researchers subjected participants to cognitive tests to check their short-term memory and reaction time. They are still analyzing that data, but he believes that those tests “will be really informative.”

La mayoría de los participantes del estudio que contrajeron COVID-19, el 83%, perdieron el sentido del olfato, al menos hasta cierto punto. Nueve no podía oler nada EFE/Daniel Pérez

None of the volunteers in the study developed lung involvement in their infections. The lead researcher considered that this is because they were young and healthy and were inoculated with small amounts of virus. Beyond the loss of smell, no other symptoms persisted.

With this research, scientists reached at least eight conclusions about the SARS-CoV-2 virus and its way of acting in the body.

1- Small amounts of virus, around 10 microns — the amount in a single drop that someone sneezes or coughs — can make someone sick.

2- COVID-19 has a very short incubation period . It takes about two days after infection for a person to start eliminating the virus.

Los especialistas pudieron comprobar algo que los epidemiólogos ya habían descubierto y es que las personas eliminan grandes cantidades de virus antes de mostrar síntomas (Getty Images)

3- The specialists were able to verify something that epidemiologists had already discovered and that is that people eliminate large amounts of viruses before showing symptoms.

4- On average, young and healthy volunteers in the study excreted the virus for six and a half days , but some excreted the virus for 12 days.

5- Infected people can eliminate high levels of virus without any symptoms.

6- Approximately 40 hours after the introduction of the virus, it could be detected in the back of the throat.

7- It took about 58 hours for the virus to appear on the nose swabs, where it eventually grew to much higher levels.

8- Lateral flow tests, rapid tests at home, work very well to detect when a person is contagious. The study found that these types of tests could diagnose the infection before 70% to 80% of the viable virus was generated.

The analysis carried out confirms many of the hypotheses expressed by epidemiologists and demonstrates, among other things, the importance of wearing a mask when a person is infected because that protects those who are nearby.

Aproximadamente la mitad de los participantes del estudio nunca se enfermaron y nunca desarrollaron anticuerpos, a pesar de recibir exactamente la misma dosis del virus EFE/ Jeffrey Arguedas/Archivo

Chiu said that he will repeat this type of study, after the success achieved, but this time in vaccinated people infected with the Delta variant to study their immune response. The scientist said that his team also plans to continue studying people who did not get sick.

“That's what's really interesting,” he said. Approximately half of the study participants never fell ill and never developed antibodies, despite receiving exactly the same dose of the virus.

All were examined for antibodies to the closely related virus, such as the original SARS virus. So it wasn't cross-protection that kept them safe, it was something else.

“There are many other things that help protect us,” Chiu said. “There are barriers in the nose. There are different types of proteins and things that are very old primordial protective systems , and it is likely that they have contributed to them not being infected, and we are really interested in trying to understand what those are.”

Understanding what other factors may be at play could help us provide more widespread protection to people in the event of a future pandemic.

La doctora Kathryn Edwards, especialista en enfermedades infecciosas pediátricas de la Universidad de Vanderbilt que escribió un editorial publicado junto con el estudio. La investigación, afirmó, ofrece información importante sobre la infección y el contagio con el virus SARS-CoV-2

Dr. Kathryn Edwards, a pediatric infectious disease specialist at Vanderbilt University who wrote an editorial published in conjunction with the study. The research, he said, provides important information about infection and contagion with the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

Blood and tissue samples collected for the study will continue to be analyzed in the coming years, he said. “I think they're all in the freezer, so to speak, and they're being stuffed. So I think that should be very powerful.”

In the end, she believes that the study has dispelled many of the fears about studies of human challenges and paved the way for others.

“We won't do challenge studies in infants, and we won't do it in 75-year-olds with chronic lung disease,” he said. But in young and healthy people, “I think these are studies that will be useful,” the specialist considered.

