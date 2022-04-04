Tula Rodríguez explains that 'In Boca de Todos' did not go on the air due to the stoppage of carriers

Tula Rodríguez joined the list of figures of Peruvian entertainment who have spoken out about the recent chaos that live in the Central Highway of Lima , where hundreds of residents have blocked the roads to prevent vehicles from driving due to the rise in prices in the fuel.

The show host used the stories on her official Instagram account to tell all her followers that on April 4 the program 'En Boca de Todos' stopped broadcasting so that it can continue to be informed about the problems that afflict the country.

It should be noted that the América TV magazine airs from Monday to Friday from 1 in the afternoon to 3 p.m. However, this Monday it was stopped broadcasting for the news program to report what has been arousing around Peru.

“Well, given all the things that are happening right now in the country, today (April 4) the program is not going to air, so we have returned from Pachacamac, but it doesn't matter,” said the TV presenter, who was walking up the stairs of her home.

He also expressed his indignation at the rise in prices of fuel and other basic necessities. In addition, he called on people who are supporting the marches to carry it out peacefully and without violence.

“What matters is that there can be a dialogue and of course there is justice, because the price hike is definitely incredible, the increase in fuel too and it is not fair to anyone, that there are peaceful marches and that this is resolved,” he said.

At another time, she said that her daughter will stop attending school in person because the government has decreed that virtual classes be held on April 5th. Finally, he shared a photograph where prices were compared before Pedro Castillo's government and after the transport stoppage began.

As can be seen in their publication, the comparison goes from the gas ball to the kilo of chicken and rice. On the image, the exvedette indicated that the more the costs of products rise, people with low economic resources will continue to be 'beaten up'.

“If this is real, it's a wild way to make the entrepreneur poorer. Even when those who earn less will be hit abruptly. Thinking about personal benefit alone does not make you resilient or empathetic”, you can read in the first few lines of the text that accompanies the photo.

