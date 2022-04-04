Three police officers were charged with the deaths of several civilians during the days of the national strike in Cali

In recent hours, a prosecutor from the Specialized Directorate against Human Rights Violations presented the indictment against three policemen, who were implicated in the deaths of six civilians during the demonstrations of the national strike in Cali. Likewise, the uniformed were reportedly liable for some cases of personal injury.

One of those mentioned is Colonel Edgar Vega Gómez, who at the time was the operational commander of the Cali Metropolitan Police. In addition, he had been appointed as head of service and “the one responsible for guiding the actions of his subordinates to restore order”.

According to the Prosecutor's report, Vega Gómez would not have taken corrective measures to prevent excesses from occurring by the Public Forces, and therefore endangered the integrity of the civilians who participated in the days of demonstrations. Now the colonel will have to answer for the crimes of aggravated homicide and personal injury.

In addition, Lieutenant Néstor Fabio Mancilla was also involved, who was in charge of men from the Special Operations Group (GOES) who allegedly shot protesters and citizens outside the marches. The attacks occurred in two different events: the first on April 30, in the El Diamante neighborhood; and the second, on the night of May 3, more precisely in the Siloé neighborhood.

“The officer allegedly failed in the duty to direct and control the troops of his unit, and failed to take the necessary measures to avoid further casualties. The brief indicates that he would be responsible for the crimes of aggravated homicide and personal injury,” the Prosecutor's Office explained from the investigations.

Finally, patrolman Wilson Orlando Esparragoza appears. As a result of the evidentiary material and technical evidence, he was responsible for firing the projectile that caused the death of a young man who participated in the mobilizations in front of CAI Villa del Sur, Puerto Rellena sector, on the afternoon of April 28, 2021.

The inquiries suggest that, apparently, the uniformed man fired his weapon of equipment against the protester while he was “defenseless”, thus posing no danger to others. “The official's actions would have been disproportionate and violate the principles that must accompany those who safeguard order. In that sense, the accusation is for the crime of aggravated homicide”, concluded the authorities' report.

Manifestantes se enfrentan con miembros del Escuadrón Móvil Antidisturbios (ESMAD) durante las protestas en Cali (Colombia). EFE/Ernesto Guzmán Jr/Archivo

Regarding the damage caused during the days of the national strike, the Mayor's Office of Cali ordered, through a decree issued on April 1, that the monument of Sebastián de Belalcázar, located northwest of the capital of Vallecaucana, be reinstalled.

Let us remember that the statue was torn down by indigenous Misak last year as a sign of protest against the tax reform. The new sculpture must be erected, although there are several detractors to the imposition of it, since it is configured as a historical symbol for the city because it is its conqueror.

According to the decree, the secretariats of Security and Justice, Finance, Infrastructure, Culture and the Special Administrative Unit for the Management of Goods and Services, will be responsible for this project, however, it should be noted that this work will have important modifications to assert the position of the Protestant communities.

Likewise, a public competition was opened for the presentation of different multicultural proposals. These should highlight languages, values and Caleña's identity for the monument.

Instalarán nuevamente el monumento de Sebastián de Belalcázar (Colprensa)

