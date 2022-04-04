The UN certified 3,455 civilian casualties in Ukraine since the beginning of the Russian invasion

The Russian invasion of Ukraine has resulted in a total of 3,455 civilian casualties until midnight on 2 April, including 1,417 deaths and 2,038 injuries, according to the latest report by the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR).

OHCHR believes that the actual figures are considerably higher, as information from some places where there has been heavy fighting remains to be corroborated.

Of the 1,417 deaths, OHCHR has counted 293 men, 201 women, 22 girls and 40 boys, as well as 59 children and 802 adults whose sex is still unknown.

Of the 2,038 injured, there are 241 men, 187 women, 41 girls and 38 boys, as well as 92 children and 1,439 adults of still unknown sex.

According to OHCHR accounts, in the Donetsk and Lugansk regions, where fighting has intensified in recent days, there are 1,504 casualties (468 dead and 1,036 injured): 1,185 casualties (401 dead and 784 injured) in government-controlled territories and 319 in territory controlled by the self-proclaimed republics (67 dead and 252) injured)

In other regions of Ukraine (the city of Kiev and the regions of Cherkasy, Chernihiv, Kharkiv, Kherson, Kiev, Mykolaiv, Odessa, Sumy, Zaporizhizhia, Dnipropetrovsk and Zhytomyr), which were under government control when the casualties occurred, there were 1,951 casualties (949 deaths and 1,002), according to the report of OHCHR.

Fosa común en Bucha (Maxar/Reuters)

According to the human rights office, most civilian casualties were due to the use of explosive weapons with a wide area of impact, including heavy artillery shelling and multiple rocket launching systems, and air and missile strikes.

OHCHR states that it “takes note” of the report of the Office of the Prosecutor-General of Ukraine, according to which as of 8 am on 3 April (local time, 5 GMT), 158 children had been killed and at least 258 injured.

President Volodymir Zelensky said he created a special body to investigate the massacres in areas where Russian forces withdrew from around the capital, after Moscow redirected its offensive in southeastern Ukraine.

The scale of the massacres is still being investigated, but Ukrainian Attorney General Iryna Venediktova said the bodies of 410 civilians have been recovered.

The mayor of Bucha, Anatoly Fedoruk, told AFP that 280 bodies were taken to mass graves because it was impossible to bury them in cemeteries that are within range of gunfire.

Satellite imaging firm Maxar presented photos that it indicated are of a mass grave on the premises of a local church.

Municipal worker Serhii Kaplychnyi told AFP that Russian forces initially refused to allow villagers to bury the dead in Bucha.

(With information from EFE and AFP)

KEEP READING: