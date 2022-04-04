The “Migrant Way of the Cross” caravan was handed over to the INM authorities in Chiapas

Honduran migrant Kevin Hernadez, 20, gets his mouth sewed shut as part of a protest calling the Mexican government to speed up the humanitarian visa process, while he travels in a caravan heading the U.S., in Alvaro Obregon, Mexico, April 2, 2022. REUTERS/Jose Torres

The second migrant caravan of this year, which left the Mexican city of Tapachula, on the border with Guatemala, last Friday, with the aim of reaching Mexico City, ended this Sunday when it was handed over to the authorities of the National Institute of Migration (INM).

The caravan, called the “Migrant Way of the Cross” because of its proximity to Holy Week, lasted three days and barely advanced about 16 kilometers to the community of Álvaro Obregón, practically at the exit of Tapachula, where this Sunday some 400 migrants agreed to finish their limited journey.

The group, made up of people from Nicaragua, Guatemala, El Salvador, Honduras, Guatemala, Peru, Colombia, the Dominican Republic, Venezuela, Cuba, Syria and other nationalities, succeeded in establishing a dialogue with the immigration authorities.

Miembros de la Guardia Nacional chocaron con migrantes en la ciudad de Tapachula, estado de Chiapas (Foto: EFE/Juan Manuel Blanco)

This was to have vehicles sent to the center of the community of Álvaro Obregón, where they stayed for three days and transferred to the community of Huehuetán, from where they were taken to the states of Tabasco and Oaxaca, where, according to authorities, they will be granted visas for humanitarian reasons to continue their destination or where appropriate to work in Mexico.

The Cuban Jorge Sánchez told Efe that he decided to surrender to the INM agents in order to no longer walk, to have no problems and to be at peace.

“They still take us room to be able to have documents, without knowing our destiny,” he said.

According to the migrant and others of his compatriots, “it is increasingly difficult to travel through Mexico”, so they are afraid to continue walking and are very suspicious, because when they arrive in Mexican territory they are taken to the Siglo XXI migration station in Tapachula.

Fotografía de archivo de una caravana de migrantes en su mayoría haitianos en una carretera del estado de Chiapas (Foto: EFE/ Juan Manuel Blanco)

While the Salvadoran Walter Bladimir Martínez said “I am suspicious of being able to leave with migration, because I don't know where they will take me.”

This Sunday, too, INM appealed to migrant migrants who are (mostly) passing through Mexico, most of them Central American and of Haitian origin, due to a practice they have resorted to in recent weeks as a protest against what they consider to be little or no support for part of the national authorities: the suturing of the lips or hunger strikes.

“The National Institute for Migration (INM) of the Ministry of the Interior calls on migrants not to self-harm or become hostages of third party interests, who claim to defend their human rights, but motivate them to commit actions that damage their physical and psychological integrity,” said the agency on Sunday to through a statement.

(Foto: REUTERS/José Torres)

The agency also said that it regretted this practice in seeking the attention of the authorities and insisted that Mexican laws and regulations in this area establish routes and instances of care to maintain safe, orderly and regular migration.

As a solution, the institute proposed that migrants go to its offices to regularize their situation, “as others who also left in the same Tapachula caravan have done, including vulnerable groups such as women, minors, older adults or people with disabilities,” they said when deciding on a migration policy that it “respects human rights, addresses their causes and respects the norms established by law”.

The most recent episode of this type of protest by migrants occurred last Friday, when seven members of this caravan called “migrant way of the cross”, tired of being stranded in the Chiapas city of Tapachula for weeks, even months, without their situation being resolved, sewed their lips with a needle and thread, while they warned that from that moment on, every hour a group of people inside the caravan, second so far this year, would replicate the action.

The intention of migrants, with these practices, is to pressure the authorities to give them the documents that allow them to travel freely through Mexico, in order to reach the United States, where they intend to seek asylum.





With information from EFE









KEEP READING: