Rainy season: more than 5,000 people are already affected and 10 dead

On March 15, a new rainy season officially began in the country. According to the National Unit for Disaster Risk Management (UNGRD), with a cut-off date of April 3, 149 events have been registered in the national territory in 101 municipalities in 15 departments, with Cundinamarca, Cauca, Antioquia, Huila, Nariño and the Coffee Region being the most affected.

The events have harmed 2,365 families representing more than 5,500 people, leaving 10 dead and 14 injured. Likewise, 22 houses have been destroyed and another 736 homes have been affected.

Similarly, he assured that infrastructure reports indicate damage on 205 roads in the country, as well as on 15 vehicular and 2 pedestrian bridges. Also damage to 21 aqueducts and 12 sewers and 8 educational institutions.

In Nariño, after the emergency registered in Ancuya, a Unified Command Post was installed with the aim of generating a link between the Government of Nariño, the municipality's mayor's office and the relief corps, to support the response strategy for communities and infrastructure affected by rainfall.

“The authorities will continue with the preventive evacuation of families in risk areas; DAGRD will continue with the evaluation of all homes at risk and by the Department of Departmental Infrastructure, progress will be made with the plan for the recovery of the affected road infrastructure and intervention of sites critics. There are several affected aqueducts, therefore, the Nariño Water Departmental Plan will provide technical and management support to support communities in drinking water and basic sanitation issues,” said the Administrative Directorate of Risk Management of this department.

In Santander, on April 3, an emergency occurred due to the overflow of the El Canelo stream and the total closure was recorded on the road leading from Malaga to Los Curos in the sector known as La Batea due to the total collapse of the pontoon leading to the loss of the bank. The information detailed that the situation is still being addressed with machinery from Invias and the Department's Office of Risk Management.

According to IDEAM, rainfall will last until May, especially for the Andean and Pacific regions. Likewise, for the region of Orinoquia and the Amazon, other conditions are generated such as the entry of wet masses from the south of the continent, so that the transition from less rainfall to more rainfall begins in this area.

In the Caribbean region, a considerable increase is expected compared to March, more precisely in the south of Bolivar and Cesar. The institute also pointed out that rainfall volumes of up to 30% above normal are expected for this season not only in the region in question, but also in the Insular (San Andrés and Providencia Archipelago), Andean and Orinoquia.

Faced with the situation, the National Unit for Disaster Risk Management (UNGRD) assured that it led the activation of the National Committee for Disaster Management in order to socialize the capacities of the National Risk Management System and to publicize the National Response Plan to face this time of year.

