Putin hates the 21st century: he is not the only one

American documentary filmmaker and photographer Julien Bryan sensed that horror was imminent. He knew that some examples of that war that was being born could be captured by his cameras. Thus, in September 1939 in Warsaw, Poland, he decided to pursue the hunt that Nazi Germany launched against the population. And it was on a potato farm that he found a synthesis of what would be the horror of World War II. The immortal portrait shows a disengaged girl - Kazia Mika, 12 years old - next to the lifeless body of her older sister - Andzia Mika, 14 - after being struck by a projectile that pierced the air to hit her back while she collected the tubers desperate by hunger. The photo toured the planet the following days, provoking public outrage. It would illustrate, only in part, what would be since then Nazi barbarism and the storm that was looming over Europe.

It was not the only photograph of Bryan - born in Pennsylvania, United States, in 1899 - that would graph what happened in eastern Europe. There were dozens of records full of horror for lives that were extinguished before the eyes of children, mothers or brothers that would serve to project the incipient genocide perpetrated by Adolf Hitler.

In the early hours of Vladimir Putin's ordered invasion of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky's government published a cartoon showing Hitler next to a little Putin in fraternal condescension. Beyond the impact of the meme, there would be surprising parallels over 40 days of siege. The photos that showed what Russian troops did in Bucha this Sunday seemed to have come out, in color and high definition, from the lens of Bryan himself. Images from the last century that jumped in time to sneak in today.

Putin misses the 20th century and hates the 21st century. He doesn't hide his nostalgia. He hinted at this in 2016 when, on the 25th anniversary of the fall of the Soviet Union, he said that the dissolution of the bloc constituted “ the greatest geopolitical catastrophe of the twentieth century .” Since his arrival in power, he longs for the return of greatness to the empire. That's why it surrounded Ukraine until it penetrated its territory. He did so under a recurring excuse: denazify it in order to avoid an alleged ethnic cleansing of the Russian population living inside borders. A mockery of the intelligence of any minimally informed person.

El cuerpo de un civil asesinado por soldados del ejército ruso yace en la calle, en medio de la invasión rusa de Ucrania, en Bucha a pocos kilómetros de Kiev (Reuters)

The argument of the Ukrainian provocation of threatening to ask for entry into NATO and the European Union in order to develop and escape Moscow's orbit is also not valid. In which well-intentioned head can it be justified to blame the victim for the crime committed by his murderer? It is Russia - Putin, his generals and his troops - that is committing war crimes and crimes against humanity in Ukraine that are documented by independent international bodies. This inhuman massacre should end with a long and massive Nuremberg.

The international community almost unanimously condemned what happened in Bucha, a city 50 kilometers from Kiev, the capital that at this time she breathes more relieved with the partial withdrawal of the invading forces. The last of the repudiations came from Michelle Bachelet, United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights. “The reports that are emerging in this and other areas raise serious and disturbing questions about possible war crimes, serious breaches of international humanitarian law and serious violations of international human rights law,” the former Chilean president said clearly.

Upon their departure from the ghost town, the Russians left a river of corpses. Many of them are in a state of putrefaction. Many others with signs of being tortured to death. There were also details suffered by other victims who may never recover from what they suffered: women and girls outraged by Russian machismo and impunity. Would these be the “special operations” referred to by the Kremlin? Putin loves the 20th century and Bryan's photos .

It's striking and ironic. In the name of the “denazification” that he claimed to undertake in the neighbouring land, the Russian dictator could cause the contempt that until now was placed only on his person, his inner circle and his oligarchs to be contagious to his soldiers and then to the rest of the Russian people. This dangerous feeling could multiply infinitely, especially in the rest of Ukraine, leading to a tightening of the already strong national defenses. Hate will fuel the country's defense. Putin adds fuel to political and economic isolation.

There are only a few allies left for the head of the Kremlin who have not yet repudiated the Bucha genocide or other atrocities. The most condemnable silence is that of Russia's main partner. China remains silent despite the horror that is evident every day . She is an ally of Moscow and as such is complicit in these war crimes if she does not explicitly reject what the world is experiencing in horror. Its economy could be compromised if Europe extends sanctions on those who support Putin. But apparently, Xi Jinping is also longing for the 20th century. Especially his first half. However, we will have to wait for the Congress of the Communist Party. It will debate whether China is inclined to the political ambitions of its leader rather than the economic results, which are ultimately what made the giant grow and which are committed today.

Kazimiera Mika llora frente al cuerpo sin vida de su hermana Andzia, asesinada por las tropas nazis en Varsovia, Polonia en septiembre de 1939 (Julien Bryan)

But it's not the only silence. In Latin America, no one raised their voice against Putin. Only Ivan Duque, the Colombian president, contacted Zelensky a few days ago to express his solidarity and offer his support. Other leaders prefer to avoid humanitarian commitment. They don't want to offend their Russian friend. They're afraid of ambassadors . To such an extent that on March 31, almost below the radar, many countries in the region voted a resolution at the United Nations tailored to Moscow. They rejected the use of sanctions as a tool for political deterrence. Argentina, Bolivia, Cuba, Honduras and Venezuela raised their hands together with Russia. You're welcome, Putin . Brazil, Paraguay and Mexico showed a little more stomach: they abstained. Obviously, there are others nostalgic in the region for the twentieth century.

This Sunday, in addition, Pope Francis issued a very brief statement on Ukrainian refugees. He forgot to condemn the savage practices of Putin's troops. He talked about war and not invasion. He also had a mathematical lapse: he referred to “thousands” of immigrants; there are millions. He wrote: “Thousands of people have been forced to flee Ukraine because of the war. But many have also been forced to leave their homeland in Asia, Africa and America. My thoughts and prayers are with them all.”

However, a more benevolent reading of the Supreme Pontiff's tweet would perhaps make it possible to find messages between the lines. He listed places where Russia has a profound political, economic and military impact . He spoke of Asia: there Moscow planted bombs and death Syria, where millions of people had to flee the horror of the civil war that allowed Bashar Al-Assad to perpetuate in power. He spoke of Latin America: Venezuela, another member of the Kremlin that for years has been bleeding from millions of emigrants to keep Nicolás Maduro in the Miraflores Palace. He spoke of Africa: there the oligarchs sink their euros to seize natural resources.

Putin, his generals and soldiers showed in Bucha what they are made of. The worst: there are still layers to be discovered and brought to light. Especially what happens in besieged cities such as Mariupol or in others still taken where the Russians continue their bloodbath, torture and rape. Those photographs of Bryan from the end of 1939 that humanity thought it had left behind return in very high definition to the silence of those who still long for the twentieth century and shut their mouths to the most aberrant atrocities of recent decades.

