Luis Suarez's mockery of Rodrigo De Paul for the strange way he prepares the mate

Luis Suarez and Rodrigo De Paul had a second cross because of the way the Argentinian prepares mate. The Uruguayan, who also travels everywhere with this infusion, posted a story on his Instagram account mocking his partner. In the middle of the trip with Atletico Madrid to Manchester for the Champions League duel against City, Suarez shared a video whose title was: “Part 2 @rodridepaul”. In it, De Paul is seen stirring and crushing the yerba with his finger and in the background the classic song “bat that beats” (” Mayonnaise) of the popular band Chocolate.

When he got off the plane that deposited him in England, the Gunman again chicanized his companion and asked him where he left the mate. It is not the first mockery that Luis Suárez makes to Rodrigo De Paul, who since joining as reinforcement in the Cholo Simeone team have forged a great friendship. As good South Americans they are, they both share a passion for mate, although they also compete to see who is the best primer.

For this reason, a short time ago Lucho pointed to his companion for how he prepares the favorite infusion of Argentines and Uruguayans. After De Paul accused him of not liking to bait mate, Suarez replied: “I never saw a person who gave you a dunk in two minutes and started giving you one after another. That's not drinking mate. Finish a thermos in 15 minutes.”

Just this Monday, Goal published an interview with Rodrigo De Paul, who among other topics, referred to Lionel Messi. “He's happy with Argentina. He is our leader, we follow him.” Regarding the doubts generated by his statement at La Bombonera, after the victory against Venezuela, which sowed doubts about his future beyond the Qatar 2022 World Cup, he said: “Now he will surely talk to us, he has five World Cups and will give us advice, a word of encouragement, because as you said there are already five World Cups and the experience at the moment it weighs. I hope Messi enjoys it and doesn't suffer it. I hope it goes well, we will see if it is his last World Cup or not, that will be decided by him”.

He added: “He can really keep playing until he wants to, because he is on another level, his head is going faster than any human being, so we will all try to make him enjoy this World Cup and if we make it to the last day, even better. In the same way, Messi doesn't need anything else for everything he has given to football to put him there, on top of it.” In another order, he referred to La Pulga's present at PSG, although he didn't want to generate controversy: “I don't have much opinion about what is happening to him in Paris, because I don't live every day, but I can tell you about what he does in the national team”.

