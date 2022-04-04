López Obrador will seek to ensure that there is no violence during the elections

El presidente de México, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, habla durante su conferencia matutina en Palacio Nacional de la Ciudad de México. EFE/ Sáshenka Gutiérrez/Archivo

Within the framework of the extraordinary elections that were suspended in Chiapas, and less than a week after the citizen consultation on the revocation of the mandate, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO), assured that his government will seek to ensure the necessary security measures.

It should be recalled that on Sunday, 3 April, elections were held in four municipalities of the state of Chiapas, but three were suspended since, according to the authorities, the optimal conditions were not met.

For this reason, the president assured that “If there is going to be violence in a lesson, it is better to avoid (it)”, referring to the postponed elections in the state. “I think there were going to be seven municipalities, they were made in 4 and in 3 they were suspended.” He added that he will ensure that “everything is kept in order” in the next elections.

“I am not going to comment on the parties, what we have to ensure is that the election is fair, it is free, that the will of the citizens is respected and that those who have the most support of the people win.”

Information in development...