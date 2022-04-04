AMÉRICATELESHOWTENDENCIASGRANDES LIBROSMIX5411
April 4, 2022
Breaking News
Breaking News

Lima vs. River Plate: these are Marcelo Gallardo's summoned to travel to Lima

The 'Millionaires' will seek to start their participation in the Copa Libertadores on the right foot and will face the 'blue and white' cast with all their figures.

Newsroom Infobae

April 4, 2022

Alianza Lima and River Plate will meet again for the 2022 Copa Libertadores. The 'Millionaires' will seek to score their first three points away from home and therefore will travel to Lima with all their figures. The last time Marcelo Gallardo was in the capital, the match ended with a draw.

The Argentine cast confirmed their list of players through their social networks, among which are the names of Colombian Juan Fernando Quintero and the young promise Julián Álvarez. However, you will have the withdrawal of two players for testing positive for COVID-19.

Foto: Twitter