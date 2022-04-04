INE: this was the Third National Forum on the Revocation of Mandate

CIUDAD DE MÉXICO, 27FEBRERO2022.- Al rededor de 200 simpatizantes del presidente Andrés Manuel López Obrador congregaron en el Zócalo para expresar su apoyo por su iniciativa a la reforma eléctrica y a la consulta de revocación de mandato. Como parte de la manifestación, también hubo consignas contra supuestos “opositores” del mandatario, entre ellos los consejeros del Instituto Nacional Electoral (INE) y periodistas como Carmen Aristegui. FOTO: ANDREA MURCIA /CUARTOSCURO.COM

This Sunday, April 3, the Third National Forum on Mandate Revocation was held, a process to which President Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO) will be submitted on April 10. The debate organized by the National Electoral Institute (INE) was moderated by journalist Luisa Cantú and the guests who set their position against the revocation of Tabasquez were Lizette Vázquez, a member of the National Board of Directors of the association That Follow Democracy, and Isaac de Paz, professor at the Autonomous University of Baja California.

For their part, those in favor of AMLO leaving his presidential term were Sofía Orozco, an editorialist for the jaliscience Mural newspaper, and Nancy de Santiago, a political analyst and teacher of Constitutional Law. For an hour, the four guests gave their arguments about López Obrador's performance at the head of the Federal Executive and discussed various issues.

As a first point, the debate revolved around whether or not the president has suffered a loss of confidence so far in his six-year term. In this regard, the guests who set their positions against the revocation pointed out that Tabasqueño has maintained its level of confidence thanks to the implementation of social programs aimed at various groups, as well as in terms of constitutional advances regarding the rights of children, vulnerable communities and individuals Afro-mexican.

Este domingo tres de abril se llevó a cabo el Tercer Foro Nacional sobre la Revocación de Mandato (Foto: Twitter/ @ElConsultor2)

Analyst Nancy de Santiago indicated that she defends the positions in favor of repealing “for the institutional destruction that the so-called “Fourth Transformation” has meant and with regard to the democracy that they lead to regression (...) we regret the campaign orchestrated before the media to discourage, confuse and manipulate those we know that this government has failed in the pursuit of the common good because the government promotes its ratification”.

The positions in favor of the revocation pointed out that AMLO has lost the trust of citizens due to the lack of good monitoring of human rights issues and exposed the case of journalists killed in Mexico so far in 2022, as well as the forensic crisis that is currently being faced in Mexico by cases of enforced disappearance, a situation that has led to women's groups organizing themselves to search for relatives whose whereabouts are unknown.

For their part, Lizette Vázquez and Isaac de Paz highlighted that the AMLO government has dedicated itself to generating benefits for the bulk of the most disadvantaged population, including women, children and older adults, who receive monthly scholarships or pensions, which helped many Mexicans to cope with the economic crisis resulting from the health emergency.

Andrés Manuel López Obrador se someterá al proceso de Revocación de Mandato el próximo 10 de abril (FOTO: MOISÉS PABLOCUARTOSCURO.COM)

They also highlighted the role of the Government of Mexico, led by AMLO, in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic, as this was characterized by not being restrictive and authoritarian, a situation that, according to the professor at the Autonomous University of Baja California, generated social confidence when developing his economic activities. In addition, it was indicated that the percentage of vaccination achieved so far is related to Mexico's incorporation into the Covax mechanism of the United Nations (UN).

However, Nancy de Santiago described the management of the coronavirus pandemic as “lousy” and recalled the accusations made by the National Action Party (PAN) about the arrival of Cuban doctors to Mexico to join the care of the contingency despite not having a professional license. Finally, Sofía Orozco pointed out that the Mandate Revocation should be a democratic exercise and not “a campaign to promote or align forces. It is even regrettable to me that public officials or people in popularly elected positions have abandoned their work to start promoting a vote that should be spontaneous,” he concluded.

During the debate, the recent revelations made by the Interdisciplinary Group of Independent Experts (GIEI) about the disappearance of the 43 student students from Ayotzinapa, the Mayan Train, the militarization of the country, preventive health and the perception of insecurity in the country were also discussed.

KEEP READING: