“Hail”, the film that chose to be everything at once and lost its chance

Hail tells the story of Miguel Flores (Guillermo Francella), a successful television meteorologist who has managed to have his own weather show . In the first broadcast he arrives as a rock star. Everyone wants him, neighbors ask him for advice, people stop him on the street, life smiles at him. The show debuts and Miguel goes to sleep giving good news to the city of Buenos Aires: the night will have excellent weather. When he wakes up the next day he discovers that his world has fallen apart: a terrible hail has fallen on the city. Those who have followed his infallible advice have lost their car, their pet, their hanging clothes, all disappointed with Miguel who has become enemy number 1. In desperation, he flees with his little fish Osvaldo to Córdoba, where he was born and where his daughter lives, with whom he has a distant relationship.

That is the beginning of Hail, a comedy-drama that walks through several genres at once without settling into any one. Everything is tied up in a flimsy way, starting with the parallel story of the taxi driver Luis (Peto Menahem), who blindly believes in Flores and is the victim of mockery and derision by friends and family for leaving his car out in the open. The taxi driver's family is a non-stop trip to the hell of the worst Argentine habit, but that is not the tone of the whole film, only that of the taxi driver's family, a kind of capsule collection within the Granizo brand that is the film. The common places, it could not be otherwise, encompass all the genres that the film touches.

More things come and go without any force. The traumatic ray of the beginning, occurred in 1997, that marked the life of Miguel and his daughter Carla, the current girlfriend of the meteorologist who is an irrelevant relationship but then perhaps not, the neighbors who lose their dog and are deleted from the script because of that the protagonist has no possible claim, and each and every one of them the decisions that cut the script to leave a long two-hour film that one guesses could have been even more extensive. The film has an inconsistent script, which poses a major conflict and patches the rest with striking untidiness. The details are where the film makes the most water. A mystical comic side is neither funny nor attractive, a hybrid that finishes very clumsily.

When she wants to be a comedy, Francella moves with ease. He and Osvaldo, his pet fish, are the only thing that can be rescued from the cast, who can do nothing with the little they offer him. Filmed on television, with some forced drone, director Marcos Carnevale fails again with the dramatic side, where he never manages to connect. Best films did the director, and obviously Francella too, who has shown that he can play any role if the script and the director challenge him to do so.

And, without the intention of telling the foreseeable ending, the last minutes of the film are a catastrophe, literally and metaphorically. A storm of other people's shame difficult to go through without getting hurt in cinematic sensibility. There was a kind comedy with the air of a moral story going around, but Hail chose to be everything at once and lost its chance. As a bonus, a handful of journalists making cameo appearances is as crude as it is useless, in a film that is more incomprehensible than anything else. It will never be known what they wanted to do, but it shows that they did not succeed.

KEEP READING: