Government will introduce bill to exempt sales taxes on basic foods such as chicken, eggs, flour and noodles

The Minister of Economy and Finance, Oscar Graham, announced that a bill will be submitted to the Congress of the Republic to exonerate the general sales tax (IGV) of products that have a greater component in the basic consumer basket such as chicken, egg, flour and noodles.

The Minister of Economy said that the legislative initiative will be approved this week in the Council of Ministers in order for Parliament to accelerate the proposal and be implemented immediately following the demands of the population who have trouble buying these products because of their high cost.

“There is an additional measure that we are approving this week in the Council of Ministers, which is the temporary exemption from IGV for the main food products that are part of the basic basket products. We are exonerating chicken, egg, noodles, flour and meat from IGV, this will be presented to Congress for speedy approval,” he said.

In addition, he assured that the entire production chain has to be affected for the IGV exemption to work. For example, in the case of chicken it has to include corn and added that, through the Social Energy Inclusion Fund (FISE), the bonus for the gas balloon was increased from 20 to 25 soles.

With this, the Minister of Economy ratified what he announced yesterday during the dialogue table in Huancayo (Junín), where the requests of the farmers' associations were addressed and carriers after protests against the government.

El ministro de Economía y Finanzas, Oscar Graham, en la reunión con los gremios de transportistas y agricultores, en Huancayo. Foto: Andina

FOOD PRICES

The prices of vegetables and groceries are the ones that have risen the most in the face of the transport strike that began on Monday, March 28. Despite conversations and agreements with the unions in these sectors, the basic family basket continues to increase.

On a tour of Infobae to the “El Tambo” market in the district of Carabayllo, it became known that there is an increase in prices and even the merchants themselves assured that these vary every day.

Another concern of sellers is the shortage of vegetables, especially carrots and spinach, since until last Friday they received these vegetables at a very high price. The same happens with chicken and most fruits that arrive hit the market.

El pollo sigue aumentando su precio en Perú. Foto: Yuriko Cabeza/Infobae

FUEL TAX EXEMPTION

Graham explained that the decision to exonerate the fuel tax, through Supreme Decree No. 068-2022, will be effective for nine months to be reassessed on a quarterly basis.

“As long as there is a persistence of high oil prices at the international level, we will have to evaluate the expansion of this measure. Likewise, its permanent re-evaluation is due to the impact on tax revenues,” he added.

In order for the tax exemption to be transferred to the final prices paid by the consumer, the head of the Ministry of Economy and Finance said that he has coordinated with Petroperú so that, starting tomorrow, its list prices incorporate the reduction.

