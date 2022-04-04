Five applications to plan a trip during Easter

Today there are travel apps that help make the whole process before arriving at the destination much easier and from any mobile phone.

Next, Infobae brings 5 applications that will help the organization of an upcoming adventure:

TravelBank

It is a tool to calculate and control the costs of a business trip, flights and food prices with low, medium, high or very high ratings.

Allows you to create reports on travel costs based on payments.

Among its services there is an option to find flights, as well as having a 24-hour concierge guide. You can monitor mileage and manage revenue through an instant scan to send the money to the company.

TravelBank. (foto: Ih Travel and Learn)

PlanChat

It is an all-in-one messaging application that allows users to explore, plan and coordinate group trips.

Users can create a trip idea, search for hotels and flights, discover proposed experiences, documents and price rates, and then invite friends and chat in a group.

It's easy to create an intuitive route through a travel card where you can include sights, restaurants, hotels and even business plans, then create surveys among all members and finally split costs.

PlanChat. (foto: MacSources)

TripIt

This is a kind of agenda to help organize and share travel trips easily, including automatically synchronizing with device calendars, if any, to automatically modify any changes that occur.

After booking flights, hotels, rental cars, transfers, restaurants, the information can be saved by email to a 'master itinerary' created specifically for the trip, so passengers always have the program at hand at any time during their adventure.

In addition, plans can be shared with others. It also allows you to create backups and save important documents through a traveler profile that can be accessed with a password.

TripIt. (foto: App Store)

Trip Republic

This app lets you compare prices to get the best deals, as well as book and buy without any additional charges later.

When the profile is created, the service follows the user's movements to adjust future research according to their preferences that provide personalized suggestions.

Another option is that, like previous applications, it allows you to collaborate with colleagues, share ideas, record notes, send links, even meal plans.

Trip Republic. (foto: ArticStartup)

TripCase

This application sets up a route with data such as flights, hotel reservations, car rentals, instructions and cost control.

Through the email route will be updated automatically and with a simple “Timeline” aspect, you can make a trip profile, a transfer request, check the weather forecast or search for alternative flights.

The most interesting thing is that it sends accurate and timely information about terminals and boarding gates, and notifications of any changes made to flights.

TripCase. (foto: Planifica Tu Viaje)

KEEP READING