Ethel Pozo refers to the transport strike: “We are seeing one of the worst moments in the history of our country”

Ethel Pozo expressed her indignation in America Today at the rise in prices, which is why hundreds of villagers have taken to the streets to make their voice of protest heard. The host described this moment as one of the worst in the history of Peru.

It should be noted that this April 4, the space provided a special edition where it made live links to show what the situation is like in our country. “We are seeing one of the worst moments in the history of our country, not just gasoline, but food, so how can we cope with this,” the TV presenter began.

He also referred to the measures they have taken in the program, since they understand that a mother is not in a position to buy chicken or meat to prepare the recipe that they teach in their cooking sequence.

“We, in a program that has cooking every day, have had to change our menu because I can't present you with a chicken recipe because who can buy the chicken? I can't, unthinkable, meat? Who is going to buy it?” , said the presenter quite indignantly, and then announce that the dish of this edition would be pea croquettes with stewed gizzards, an “economical and nutritious” recipe.

The TV host expressed solidarity with the villagers, and indicated that “the people want facts”. “It is no longer feasible to continue the rise of all foods in the basic basket. Today (April 4) we had a menu scheduled, but it was a special edition because when we have to laugh, we laugh, but when there is this kind of news we cannot be strangers,” he said.

GISELA VALCÁRCEL STANDS IN SOLIDARITY WITH RESIDENTS

Another person who has also expressed solidarity with this situation was Gisela Valcárcel. Through her Twitter account, the TV host indicated that the people are always right.

“Stoppages, discontent and indignation, this is how the week begins in Peru. What can make everything worse is to see Martín Vizcarra continue to deceive and Francisco Sagasti saying what could now be done. Enough the people have come out and things will surely change, the people are always right,” Gisela Valcárcel wrote on Twitter.

As you remember, this is not the first time he has spoken out against Pedro Castillo's match. On a previous occasion, the blonda cheerleader said that the president was only trying to disunite the country.

JANET BARBOZA MORTIFIED WITH A STOPPAGE OF CARRIERS

On April 4, Janet Barboza spoke on the América Hoy program about the transport strike. The TV presenter described the situation in the country as “terrible”.

“We are seeing really terrible events that occurred an hour ago, we are seeing people injured, quarrels with the police, confrontation, really terror, Peru is convulsing because nothing is within reach,” said Barboza, who did not hesitate to ask the reporter to be careful.

“Osvaldo please ask you to be very careful, we want the information, but safeguarding your security. I get the impression that there are more Protestants,” he said.

