Eternal Love: Coldplay's incredible tribute to Juan Gabriel at the Foro Sol

Mexico has become one of Coldplay's favorite destinations, as the band has had impressive tours in several national cities in recent years, with their most recent tour being some of the most endearing for tributes to their fellow Mexican musicians.

For example, the British band advanced what would be one of their greatest tributes to Mexican music during their upcoming concerts at the Foro Sol in Mexico City.

In several interviews they warned that they would sing a song by Juan Gabriel probably even in Spanish, the greatest of the singer-songwriters of ballads, rancheras, sones and boleros of recent times.

FOTO: FERNANDO CARRANZA GARCIA / CUARTOSCURO.COM

And what is promised is debt. “If possible, we are going to send love from Mexico City, to every person in the world who shares this incredible vibe,” Chris Martin said before his important announcement.

Then, some fireworks burst, and accompanied by his acoustic guitar, he made some arpeggios and then gave way to the chords, the tune and a spanish lyrics from his fist:

“In the world we enjoy beautiful places, we feel lucky for less, but being on this stage is a gift from God. His mariachis, his music (...) the house of Frida Kahlo, a singer can always be happy, in Mexico City. CDMX for you I feel, CDMX for you I feel”

And then came the sublime moment: “La ra la lara la la ra”, he sang to the rhythm of “Amor Eterno”, and finished off his song with “I want to always play in Mexico City, please”.

FOTO: FERNANDO CARRANZA GARCIA / CUARTOSCURO.COM

It's not the first time they've seen such a stellar moment. In fact, during his first concert in the city of Monterrey, Nuevo León, one of the most important actors in music at the national level, Fher, vocalist, took the stage of the multi-award-winning and renowned band Maná.

In addition to accompanying them for a song, he performed, guitar in hand, his hit Rayando el sol, accompanied by all the fans who gathered in the famous house of the Sacred Flock.

And as if it were not enough a song with the choir of thousands of people, Chris Martin asked that they all sing together to the delight of the Mexican, and with a complicated Spaniard he was able to sing the famous refrain, to the cries and applause of the people of Jalisco. “Let's sing to you,” said the English singer.

“Long live Mexico, you bastards,” Fher shouted with singular emotion, and a huge smile on her face.

El momento en que Fher de Maná y Coldplay compartieron escenario para cantar "Rayando el Sol" (Foto: Twitter @el_julao / Cuartoscuro)

The Music Of The Spheres World Tour performances in Mexico began on March 25 and 26 at the BBVA Stadium in Monterrey, in Nuevo León, and then at the Akron Stadium in Guadalajara a few days later.

However, the most incredible part was his arrival at the Sol Forum in Mexico City. The first place opened a date, and in response to the demand for tickets, a 3-day capital tour ended up opening. Every town sold out. An incredible record.

But this is not the end of the tour in Central and South America. Now they will go to the United States, then to Europe, and then they will set foot on our continent again. First in Brazil for the Rok In Rio festival, then in Bogotá, Lima, Peru and Santiago de Chile. Finally, they will be in Argentina.

