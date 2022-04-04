Deserts “live” and “breathe” water vapor, says study

Although it was believed that there were only a few animals who lived in the deserts, science managed to determine that this area is “alive” and even breathes steam. This data was published in the Journal of Geophysical Research: Earth Surface, thanks to the application of a new technology. This information is the result of more than 40 years of research in inhospitable areas and the collection on a “millimeter scale” of the exact amount of moisture and density of sand in these spaces.

Led by Michel Louge, professor of mechanical and aerospace engineering at the Faculty of Engineering, this decades-long project aimed to analyze fluids, gases and solid particles that are present in a wide variety of terrains. In this sense, scientists detected that sand dunes grow, move and even breathe humid air, since water vapor penetrates the dust and the extremely porous grains that make up this landscape.

Named as: “Water vapor transport through an arid sand surface: non-linear thermal coupling, wind-driven pore advection, subsurface waves and exchange with the atmospheric boundary layer”, this analysis, which was published on March 21, sought to evaluate the matter with greater sensitivity, for which, together with his students, Louge developed a new tool, similar to a probe.

In 2000, the scientist at the Sibley School of Mechanical and Aerospace Engineering, Cornell University, Ithaca, United States, began a collaboration with Ahmed Ould el-Moctar of the University of Nantes, France, with whom he used these tools to analyze moisture in sand dunes and understand the process by which agricultural land becomes desert. A situation that, in the midst of climate change, positions itself as one of the most important doubts in the world. “The future of the Earth, if we continue like this, is a desert,” Louge said.

Thanks to these probes that allow deep and detailed measurements, scientists were able to assess on a millimeter scale the exact amount of moisture and the density of the sand. The result was astonishing. The sand in these areas is very porous, so there is a very small amount of air that seeps through these spaces. “The wind flows over the dune and, as a result, creates imbalances in local pressure, which literally forces the air into and out of the sand. So, sand breathes, like an organism breathes,” Louge explained. This presumed breathing allows microbes to persist deep in the deserts, regardless of the temperature at which the dunes are.

In addition, scientists were able to determine that desert surfaces exchange less moisture with the atmosphere than previously estimated, since the evaporation of water from grains of sand consists of a slow chemical reaction. “We could have published the data 10 years ago to inform the accuracy of our approach, but it wasn't satisfactory until we understood what was going on. Actually, no one's ever done anything like that before. This is the first time that such low levels of humidity can be measured,” Louge said.

Beyond this advance in the behavior of deserts, the scientists pointed out that, in addition, this probe can be applied for other spaces or research, such as exploration in space, pollution and even the influence of some chemicals on the land. “ If you want to do continuous manufacturing, you must have probes that allow you, depending on time and everywhere that is important, to check that you have the correct behavior of your process,” Louge said.

