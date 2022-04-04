Consumer confidence increased 0.4 points during the month of March: Inegi

Imagen de archivo. Compradores esperan en una fila para realizar sus compras en la temporada de descuentos "Buen Fin" en una tienda de autoservicio en Ciudad de México, México. 10 de noviembre de 2020. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Mexican consumer confidence increased slightly in March by 0.4 points compared to the previous month, according to the Consumer Confidence Indicator (ICC) prepared by the National Institute of Statistics and Geography (Inegi) in conjunction with the Bank of Mexico.

The index in the third month of 2022 was 43.9 points, while in February it was 43.5 and in January it was 43.4, which represents an increase for two consecutive months, as in January there was a monthly reduction of 0.9 points. In addition, this index reported an increase of 3 points compared to March 2021.

The ICC allows us to know the optimism regarding the Mexican economy within the next 12 months and the possibility of the population to acquire some material goods, such as cars, homes or household appliances, as well as the planning of going out on vacation and the opportunity to save. The perception of Mexicans regarding the economy of the previous year is also taken into account.

This index is obtained from the average of five partial indicators that collect the perception of the economic situation at the national level. The National Survey on Consumer Confidence (ENCO) is conducted during the first 20 days of each month, in which people over 18 years of age are interviewed based on a sample of 2,336 urban dwellings.

The axes to consider are:

-Economic situation of family members compared to that of the previous year. In this category, there was an increase of one point compared to the previous month, resulting in 49.0 points.

-Economic situation foreseen for household members within 12 months of the current one. In this indicator, an increase of 0.7 points was obtained, resulting in a total of 57.3 points.

-Expected economic situation for the country in a year. This was the indicator that registered almost no significant change, as it only grew by 0.1 points, so that in March it reached 39.1 points.

-Possibilities to purchase durable products, such as washing machine, television and other household appliances. This axis was the one that obtained the greatest increase, since it went from 25 to 26.4 points.

According to the organization Mexico, how are we doing? , in the six-year term of Enrique Peña Nieto, the ICC closed with 41.6 points, that is, 1.7 points more than in the Felipe Calderón administration, in which consumer confidence was 41.6. Meanwhile, the government of Vicente Fox was the one that obtained the highest confidence index, since at the end of its six-year term the ICC stood at 44.3.

However, in the current economic situation compared to that of 12 months ago, the index in the government of Enrique Peña Nieto reported the lowest figure, with 33.2 points, while for Calderón it was 36.9 and for Fox it was 40.6.

The survey also takes into account some complementary indicators, such as the possibility of saving with the current income received; the possibility of going on vacation for the next 12 months; comparing prices with respect to the previous year; planning to buy a car and the possibility of buying a home or remodel it within the next two years.

