Billie Eilish paid tribute to drummer Taylor Hawkins of the Foo Fighters by singing “Happier Than Ever” at the 2022 Grammys

Billie Eilish displays her t-shirt paying tribute to the late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins as she and Finneas O'Connell conclude the song "Happier Than Ever" during the 64th Annual Grammy Awards show in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S., April 3, 2022. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

The American singer Billie Eilish attended the 2022 Grammys gala, in which she could record her name on a golden megaphone, as she is nominated in 5 categories at the National Academy of Recording of Arts and Sciences awards, so she attended before the ceremony with a completely black, which highlighted the somber part of the singer combined with a gathered hairstyle and a bangs that covered part of her forehead. In addition, she wore glasses that barely showed the artist's eyes.

However, already in the room where the awards are awarded, the singer took to the stage to perform the song for which she can be awarded tonight, that is: Happier Than Ever (Happier than Ever). So Billie made it an emotional moment, as she surprised with a completely different look with the one she arrived with, as she wore a t-shirt with the face of the late Taylor Hawkins, drummer Foo Faghters.

To which Eilish proudly lifted the shirt that accompanied her in her presentation, which was considered a sentimental act on the part of the singer, since it is known that the aforementioned band is also nominated in various categories of the gala.

