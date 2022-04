Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO) reported through his official Twitter account that on the afternoon of April 3 he flew over the city of Cobá accompanied by the governor of the state of Quintana Roo, Carlos Manuel Joaquín González. “Splendid, with its mountains inhabited by jaguars and its lagoons full of lizards. All this is going to be better known with the Mayan Train,” wrote the Tabasqueño on social networks.

Information in development...