4 people arrested for cell phone theft at the Pal' Norte 2022 festival; 52 devices recovered

After the celebration of the Tecate Pal' Norte 2022 festival in Nuevo León, Monterrey, on April 1 and 2, the State Prosecutor's Office announced that they arrested 4 people for their alleged responsibility for the theft of cell phones.

During the two days of the event, around 128 complaints were reported for this crime, so the State Investigation Agency conducted three searches in different buildings of the entity, which were granted by a Control Judge.

The first was held in the Centro neighborhood, in Emiliano Carranza and Ruperto Martínez streets; the second was held in the Industrial neighborhood, in a building located on Victoria Road, while the third was held in Villagómez street, Obrera neighborhood.

As a result of these intelligence tasks, the arrest of two women aged 24 and 31 years, respectively, and two men, one aged 26 and the other, their age was not detailed, who were transferred to the Public Prosecutor's Office to determine their legal status.

Las víctimas de robo podrán recuperar sus celulares previa acreditación (Foto: Twitter@FiscaliaNL)

In total, 52 cell phones were recovered, which can be recovered by their owners after accreditation. “It is known that the accreditation of ownership can be done in various ways, not just documentary,” the State Prosecutor's Office said in the statement issued by the State Prosecutor's Office.

However, the recovery process of electronic devices was not detailed, so the victims of theft will have to contact the Monterrey Mass Processing Unit, at 81 20 20 41 00, as well as the staff of the investigation unit, at 81 19 17 30 98.

It should be noted that during the weekend of the festival, a security filter was installed at entrance 4 of Fundidora Park, in front of the Adolfo Prieto School, located in the Obrera neighborhood, in order for staff from the Public Prosecutors to provide care for possible victims of theft.

Los actos sorpresa de esta edición fueron Danna Paola y Moderatto (Foto: Twitter@TecatePalNorte)

According to the Nuevo León Prosecutor's Office, on the first day of the event, 33 reports of theft were registered, with no report of recovery. From the images provided, it can be seen that most cell phones are Apple branded.

Local media reported that some of the electronic devices had a tracking application, which facilitated the work carried out by the police authorities. In its 2021 edition, a couple was also arrested for their alleged involvement in the theft of 22 cell phones, who came from Mexico City. The woman was identified as 35-year-old Olga “A”, while the man was identified as 42-year-old Jose “L”.

Among the international artists who performed at the Pal' Norte 2022 festival were Maroon 5, The Libertines, The Strokes, Martin Garrix, Simple Plan and Papa Roach. While Latin musicians stood out Los Fabulosos Cadillacs, Hombres G, Andrés Calamaro, Nicki Nicole. For their part, Danna Paola and Moderatto were the surprise act of this edition, as they were not expected to participate in the event.

KEEP READING: