“You finish and leave”: opposition groups demonstrated in the country against the revocation of the mandate

The democratic exercise of Mandate Revocation is one week away from taking place in the country, however, this Sunday opposition groups convened different contingents to demonstrate against the consultation promoted by President Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

At the cry of “you finish and leave”, “empty ballot boxes” and “I defend the INE”, various contingents around the country gathered at 11 in the morning in different regions of the country to demonstrate against the consultation that the president of Mexico plans to hold next Sunday and which has caused great controversy among citizens.

In Mexico City, the demonstration was called at the Angel of Independence where at approximately 11:30 in the morning, protesters dressed in white began their journey towards the Monument of the Revolution.

La manifestación en contra de la Revocación de Mandato se convocó a través de redes sociales (Foto: Twitter / @AlEstiloDeHouse)

The demonstration “You finish and go” was called in different states of the Mexican Republic and, in addition to calling for not participating in the Mandate Revocation consultation, the groups opposed to the so-called Fourth Transformation also demand health, safety, employment, education and respect for the constitution. The purpose of this protest is also to defend the National Electoral Institute (INE), since opposition groups have argued that the actions of the president of Mexico poses a risk to that institution.

Among the characters who disseminated and called for the demonstration are the names of former President Felipe Calderón, as well as federal deputy Gabriel Quadri, who dedicated various messages on his social networks to invite citizens to participate in the demonstration.

Similarly, Mexican politician Jorge Triana used his social networks to invite his followers to march this Sunday, April 3, as did businessman Claudio X. González Laporte, who took up the opinion of journalist Néstor Ojeda and posted on his official Twitter account: “Not voting on April 10 is a clear manifestation that citizens will not allow themselves to be manipulated by the government of Morena and López Obrador. This consultation is a matter of little lies.”

Gabriel Quadri, diputado opositor del gobierno de López Obrador, compartió en redes sociales su participación en la marcha en contra de la Revocación de Mandato (Foto: Twitter / @g_quadri)

The Revocation of the President's Mandate is a consultative exercise organized by the National Electoral Institute (INE), which aims to ask citizens if they want the head of the local executive to continue in office. For this, the General Law on the Revocation of Mandate (LGRM) stipulated a series of guidelines which specify the minimum amount of participation required to make it binding.

The Revocation of Mandate consultation has generated a great deal of controversy among citizens, so different personalities from the world of politics have spoken out about it. While members of Andrés Manuel López Obrador's cabinet have supported the president's initiative, many other opposition figures have expressed their discontent and they have even called on citizens not to participate in the democratic exercise next Sunday, 10 April.

El título del movimiento opositor de la Revocación de Mandato surgió del incómodo incidente de Vicente Fox y Fidel Castro cuando el panista aún era presidente de México (Foto: EFE/ Sáshenka Gutiérrez/Archivo)

The title of the movement opposed to the Revocation of Mandate of Andrés Manuel López Obrador comes from the awkward moment that former President Vicente Fox starred in side with the late leader of the Cuban Revolution, Fidel Castro, which gave rise to the iconic phrase “you eat and go”.

It was 2004 and Mexico hosted the Summit of the Americas, which Fidel Castro attended. However, the Cuban president confirmed his attendance just a few days before the event, which meant an unexpected change of plans for Vicente Fox, who was planning to negotiate with US President George W. a statute for their compatriots in an irregular situation in the United States.

Thus, to avoid any mishap with George W. Bush, Vicente Fox invited Fidel Castro to change his agenda and his proposal was based on the Cuban revolutionary participating in a lunch on Thursday and then leaving Mexico, as well as not going to attack the United States or his then president. Later, the episode was summarized in the iconic phrase “you eat and go”.

