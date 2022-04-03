Why Hector Herrera could miss the Champions League

FOTO DE ARCHIVO: El futbolista mexicano Héctor Herrera durante el partido de octavos de final de la Liga de Campeones disputado entre el Atlético de Madrid y el Manchester United en el estadio Wanda Metropolitano de Madrid, España, el 23 de febrero de 2022. REUTERS/Javier Barbancho

The round of 16 of the Champions League is about to be played and one of the Mexican footballers who has had an outstanding performance in the competition is Héctor Herrera. Now the element of Atletico Madrid would be in doubt for the commitment that the colchoneros will have against Manchester City.

After his participation with the Mexican National Team in the World Cup qualifiers, Herrera presented some muscle discomfort. Once he left the Tri concentration he returned with his team and during one of the training sessions he had a muscular ailment, so since Wednesday 30 March he has not had activity with the club.

Now a few days before the Champions League is played, Herrera could miss the commitment due to the injury. Although so far the club has not published any medical report on his situation, his muscular ailment could take him away from the courts for a while.

This Sunday, April 4, he was given medical tests to determine the severity of his ailment or open the possibility for him to compete in the first leg of the Champions League. Otherwise, the Mexican midfielder would miss the first match of the tournament.





*Information in development








