Security crisis in SLP: at least 28 women were reported missing in March

During the month of March, the state of San Luis Potosí generated alert among the inhabitants due to the increase in cases of abductions and disappearances of women. The cases of Brenda González Ibarra and Nayeli Alfaro Silva attracted the attention of society due to the mass dissemination through social networks. However, in the last period, the Attorney General's Office of the State of San Luis Potosí (FGESLP) issued more than two dozen search cards.

In the period from 1 to 31 March, the FGESLP Twitter profile published 64 files to search for people who could not be reached. Of the total, 28 are women who have even been reported as under 18 years of age. The situation became more alarming in the middle of the month, when cases increased considerably.

When questioned about the inconsistencies surrounding the case of Nayeli Alfaro Silva, Miguel Gallegos, spokesman for the State Security System of San Luis Potosí, denied that the situation should generate alarm among the population, despite the considerable increase in the number of missing and unlocated persons, as well as the modus operandi of the perpetrators who have come to be caught by security cameras.

“Each case is an investigation and a responsibility on the part of the state authorities to clarify the facts. Today was a difficult season. A few difficult days or a complicated week. Today I would also like to call on society not to be alarmed. San Luis Potosi should not be alarmed. The government is working insatiably to achieve social peace,” Gallegos told the microphones of the radio station Factor 96.1.

According to information issued through the search documents, unlocated women are between 2 and 45 years of age. Similarly, the vast majority of cases occurred in the capital of Potosina, with seven cases. Six more happened in the municipality of Soledad de Graciano Sánchez, three more in Matehuala. Villa de Reyes and Villa de Arista reported two cases. Meanwhile, Zaragoza, Villa de Pozos, Aquismón, Cardenas and Ciudad Valles reported one case.

As indicated in the most recent update of the National Registry of Missing and Unlocated Persons (RNPDNO), the largest number of victims are between 25 and 29 years of age. However, considering the statistics reported during the first three months of 2022, the age range with the most cases extends from 10 to 24 years.

On the other hand, some of the plagiarism and attempts have been captured by some security cameras located in the entity's homes. On April 1, 2022, a couple of minors claimed to be victims of a frustrated kidnapping attempt in the state capital. Although they also released a video captured by a camera, the State Attorney, José Luis Ruiz Contreras, doubted the veracity of the video and denied having a complaint about it.

However, a week earlier, on March 25, a camera inside a home captured the moment when Brenda Magdalena González Ibarra was kidnapped. The event took place in Fraccionamiento Álamos, a housing unit very close to Tangamanga Park, one of the most popular in the capital of San Luis Potosí. The search form was issued a day later by the FGESLP.

According to the RNPDNO, since March 15, 1964, 242,270 missing persons have been registered, both located and unlocated. Of the total, 143,679, or 59.31 percent, have been located by the authorities. Only 9 thousand 787 were found without life. Meanwhile, 87 thousand 541 still maintain the status of disappearance.

