Marbelle did badly in her first concert after the fight with Francia Márquez

The singer Marbelle has been in the public eye recently, due to her continuous trills, many of them considered racist, against vice-presidential candidate Francia Márquez and presidential candidate Gustavo Petro.

Well, in the midst of all the media moments that the performer of Necklace of Fine Pearls has experienced, she has confirmed some dates in the country, including the ExpoMalocas Fair in Villavicencio, which was held last weekend and from which a video was recorded that was published on social networks and showing the minimum attendance she had. the concert.

In the audiovisual you can see how only a small group of people attend the singer's presentation, who can only be seen on the big screens.

According to information from RCN, in the days prior to the event some citizens asked the Government of Meta to cancel the presentation of la vallecaucana, however, the concert went ahead.





The most recent high point in the relationship occurred a few days ago when France wanted to show the other cheek: it demonstrated its admiration, respect and appreciation for the technocarrilera, a genre she created and which gave her the popularity that she has enjoyed since the 90s. The social leader also confessed that she once auditioned to enter the musical competition program Factor X when the singer was one of the jurors, an attempt that proved fruitless.

To this, the singer replied: “I invite you to debate with your opponents madam, not with me! Go and give an ANCESTRAL hug to PETRO AND BOBOLIVAR... who are leaving her very badly! (...) So that he is dedicating all the tweets to me... it just shows the big fan who joins him for using my name.”

In another trill he told Marquez that “I hope one day you can understand that it is not a COLOR issue... I hope you can understand that we are simply going on very different paths! ”.

The singer has also not stopped responding to the other users of the network who, far from criticizing her words, celebrate the “sincerity” she has shown to the Goldman Prize-winning activist, considered the Nobel Prize in ecology.

Faced with one of the trills of a follower who pointed out how Marquez's supporters would be sharing portraits of her on Twitter and systematically tagging Marbelle, she assured that “they are harassing me”.

When a detractor reminded her that Francia Márquez has won all kinds of merits with her training and activism, versus the only talent that the queen of technocarilera has, she replied “Hahahahahahahahahahaha We also have a Nobel Peace Prize! (sic)”.

He also shared, with a laughing emoji, a tweet about Marquez's participation in the reality show: “It was presented on factor x? I mean, have you always wanted to be famous?” . He then made this comment about that:

On factor X I told him NO! And today I repeat it to you... -YOU ARE NOT CONTINUING WITH US! 😂

This all started when Marbelle had assured:

“You don't give me confidence or represent me in any sense... Don't give me the cheap speech with which you want to deceive people.” In response, France said:

“Dear @Marbelle30 I don't understand how you hate me without knowing me, how you distrust me if we've never had the opportunity to braid a relationship of friendship. Let me tell you that on the contrary, I have admired you since I was a teenager,” he said, later adding that, “A few years ago I was one of the millions of young people who were looking forward to an audition in which you were as a music teacher, together with Juan Carlos Coronel and José Gaviria selecting young people who would participate in the X Factor ( Reality from the RCN channel)”.

