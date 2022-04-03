Grammys 2022: Lady Gaga will be part of the musical show at the Grammys

The renowned American performer, Lady Gaga, will participate next Sunday in the musical performances of the 2022 Grammy Awards, where she will pay a heartfelt tribute to her colleague and friend, Tony Bennett. The also histrionist, who has won 12 Grammys throughout her career, will compete this year for five gramophones for her jazz-album Love For Sale.

The Shallow performer will join the voices that will resonate the interior of MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, such as Billie Eilish, John Legend, Jon Batiste, BTS and the Latin American duo formed by J Balvin and Argentine revelation María Becerra, among several others.

Gaga will also seek to add 5 more Grammy's to her already extensive legacy, including the categories “Best Music Video”, “Best Collaboration”, “Best Recording of the Year” and “Best Album of the Year” for her collaboration on Get A Kick Out of You and Love For Sale with Tonny Bennet.

It was through the important British media, The Sun, that Lady Gaga's participation was reported and will last approximately just over 5 minutes. However, it will be a tribute without the 95-year-old American composer himself due to his more specific Alzheimer's health problems, as reported by his son and manager, Danny Bennett.

It was during the last week of March that Danny offered an interview for the Variety portal, where he pointed out the reasons for Tonny Bennet's absence.

“Although the producers had invited both Tony and Gaga to perform at Sunday's Grammy broadcast, it is regrettable that due to their ongoing fight against Alzheimer's, he couldn't accept. We decided it would be appropriate for Lady Gaga to act on her own to represent both of them,” said Tonny Bennet's firstborn son for Variety.

A source has explained to The Sun that Gaga's performance at the 64th Grammys will be the big moment of the night and will focus on enhancing the career of the performer with whom she collaborated with the actress on her 2014 album, Cheek To Cheek.

“On stage, Lady Gaga will sing 'Love For Sale', the title song for her last album, which came out last year. He will also perform 'Do I Love You', a song they already did together. When he is singing, photographs of Tony will be broadcast on the screen behind the stage,” said the source of The Sun.

The last time Gaga was seen on the Grammy stage was prior to the pandemic in the 2019 edition when she performed her multi-award-winning hit Shallow with Bradely Cooper . The presentation of the performer of Always remember us this way was confirmed following the cancellation of Foo Fighters, following the sudden death of drummer Taylor Hawkins.

FILE PHOTO: 60th Annual Grammy Awards – Show – New York, U.S., 28/01/2018 – Grammy Awards trophies are displayed backstage during the pre-telecast. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri/File Photo

The gramophone award ceremony organized by the National Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences will be broadcast on CBS in the United States, while in Latin America, the pay-TV channel where the event can be viewed will be TNT.

On the other hand, people who wish to watch the 2022 Grammys over the internet, will be able to follow the broadcast on the streaming platform Paramount+. The Recording Academy's official YouTube channel and website will also broadcast the event, but it may not have real-time translation from English to Spanish.

