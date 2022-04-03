Treasury acknowledged that there is already a shortage of gasoline on the country's northern border

A worker fills a car with gasoline at a service station after Mexico suspended a week of gasoline subsidy along the U.S. border, in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico April 2, 2022. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Bad news for motorists on the northern border of the country. The Ministry of Finance and Public Credit (SHCP) acknowledged this Saturday afternoon that there is already a shortage of gasoline in the region.

In a statement, the agency explained that this is due to an imbalance between supply and demand. In recent weeks, citizens of the United States have crossed the border to load their tanks in Mexico, because the price of fuel is lower thanks to fiscal stimulus.

In addition, supply problems have been reported as a result of importers having stopped purchasing them, so the alternative for gas stations in the region is to purchase the product of Petroleos Mexicanos (Pemex), which has been a challenge.

The announcement comes a few hours after the same institution will indicate that during the week of April 2-8 it will not apply tax incentives through VAT and ISR to importers and refiners selling gasoline in the border strip.

That is why fuel prices are expected to increase even more in the following municipalities:

Tijuana, Rosarito, Tecate and Mexicali Beaches in Baja California; San Luis Rio Colorado, Puerto Peñasco, Caborca, General Plutarco Elías Calles, Nogales, Sáric, Agua Prieta, Santa Cruz, Canaanea, Naco and Altar in Sonora.

In addition, Janos, Manuel Benavides, Manuel Ojinaga, Ascension, Juarez, Praxedis G. Guerrero, Guadalupe and Coyame del Sotol in Chihuahua; Piedras Negras, Nava, Hidalgo, Ocampo, Acuna, Jimenez and Guerrero in Coahuila.

The municipality of Anahuac in Nuevo León; and the municipalities of Nuevo Laredo, Guerrero, Mier, Valle Hermoso, Reynosa, Camargo, Gustavo Díaz Ordaz, Rio Bravo, Matamoros and Miguel Alemán in Tamaulipas.

Despite the increase, the cost will still be lower than in the US.

It is worth mentioning that the application of fiscal stimulus to gasoline initially responded to the federal government's strategy to mitigate the phenomenon that has occurred in recent years in which Mexicans crossed into the United States to refuel at a better price. Now, vice versa.

For months in the United States, the price of gasoline, as in many parts of the world, has not stopped rising. From January 2021 to this year it increased by 40%, according to data from the US Department of Labor.

But the start of the invasion of Russia — the world's third largest producer of crude oil — of Ukraine just over a month ago caused the price to skyrocket. And since then he breaks records.

In this regard, President Joe Biden warned oil companies not to be pleased with “record profits” from rising prices.

"No US company should take advantage of the pandemic or Vladimir Putin's actions to enrich itself at the expense of American families," he said.





