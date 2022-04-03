Avanza País demands that Pedro Castillo go to unemployment areas in Huancayo or resign from office

The Avanza Pais bench urged the head of state, Pedro Castillo, to go to the areas affected by the strike of heavy cargo carriers and farmers in Huancayo, Junín, to engage in dialogue with citizens or, otherwise, to resign from office.

Through its Twitter account, this parliamentary group issued a statement in which it assures that the current social and economic crisis in Junín “is the responsibility of the Executive Branch”.

“That is why we demand that you leave behind neglect and restore the principle of authority, social peace, security and the economy of all Peruvians, and we hold President Pedro Castillo responsible for the deaths and damage to the integrity of our fellow citizens,” they said.

THEY ASK FOR CHANGE OF COURSE

In addition, they pointed out that due to the “unviability of Peru Libre's political project , a change of direction is necessary that will generate more development and opportunities for all Peruvians, especially for the most vulnerable.”

Along these lines, they requested the president's immediate presence in the areas of social conflicts “to account for the population, otherwise his resignation is the constitutional way out of this deep crisis and give way to a new government that will respond to citizen demands and solve social problems which have been affecting the whole country”.

Finally, they called on citizens to ensure that protests take place peacefully to safeguard private and public property, as well as personal integrity.

CONGRESS CALLS MINISTERS

On the other hand, the board of spokespersons of the Congress of the Republic decided to convene a plenary session for this Monday, April 4 at 3 p.m.

to quote the Ministers of Energy and Mines (Carlos Palacios), Economy and Finance (Oscar Graham), Transport and Communications (Nicolás Bustamante), and Agricultural Development and Irrigation (Óscar Zea).

The reason for the invitation is “to report on the agreements signed with the farmers' and transporters' guilds in the central area of the country”. There will also be discussion of “three bills of economic and fiscal scope, which modify the IGV Act and allow the rate of Selective Consumption Tax to be exempted or varied,” as reported by the President of Congress, María del Carmen Alva.

The bills that will be seen this Monday are:

- PL 536, which proposes to amend article 61 of the General Sales Tax (IGV) and Selective Consumption Tax (ISC) Act to vary the rates of both taxes based on technical reports.

- The other legislative proposal is PL 1590, which exonerates the payment of the ISC for all diesel and petrol of 84, 90, 95 and 97 octane until December 31, 2022.

- The third legislative proposal, also exonerated from the process of opinion, is PL 1541, which proposes to amend the IGV and ISC law to exonerate the payment of the ISC for 90 days.

MEF PROPOSALS

Meanwhile, last Saturday, the Minister of Economy and Finance (MEF), Oscar Graham, announced that the Executive Branch is taking a decision to reduce the payment of the selective consumption tax (CSI) on fuels by up to 90% through a supreme decree that could be approved this week.

“The Ministry of Economy and Finance is taking the decision, together with the Council of Ministers, to reduce, exonerate, the payment of the selective consumption tax on fuels by 90%, by means of a supreme decree that we can issue this week,” said from the Wanka Coliseum in Junín, where a delegation of the Government met with representatives of transport and farmers' guilds.

