Zelensky accused Russia of lying to young people to send them to the invasion in Ukraine

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, said that Russian citizens “are not being told the truth” in the framework of Russia's announcement to resume the mobilization of young people for spring conscription.

“This year's recruits can be sent to war against our State, against our people. It's a guaranteed death for many very young boys. And even though they are not our citizens, it is still our duty as a people to warn them,” he said.

Thus, he reminded the families of the recruits that “no more deaths are needed.” “Save your children from becoming villains. Do not send them to the Army,” Zelensky asked, adding that the fate of military operations is not transmitted to them.

“I want to dwell on the fact that Russia is trying to bring people to the Army in Crimea. This is a violation of Humanitarian Law and a war crime for which there will be accountability. And it is also an argument for increasing sanctions against Russia,” the Ukrainian president defended.

Continúa la invasión Rusa a Ucrania

He also warned that Russian troops appoint “some temporary leaders” in the occupied territories, whom he called 'gauleiter', a German term used by the Nazis. “They are threatening employees of companies and authorities to cooperate with these designated individuals,” he said.

With regard to progress on Ukrainian territory, he assured that the Russian Army is accumulating troops in the Donbas region, in the direction of Kharkiv. “They are preparing for new powerful blows,” he said.

“Europe has no right to react silently to what is happening in our Mariupol. The whole world must react to this humanitarian catastrophe,” he said, recalling his talks with French President Emmanuel Macron.

“We are separately agreeing on the removal of the wounded and dead from the city. We are talking about this with Turkey as a mediator. I hope to be able to report the details soon,” added Zelensky, who also referred to the meeting with the President of the European Parliament, Roberta Metsola.

In this regard, he said that this “important” visit “demonstrates to other politicians that courage at a time like this is one of the most important features for a politician”. Finally, Zelensky named the month of Ramadan: “Ukrainian Muslims along with all Muslims in the world.”

(With information from Europa Press)

