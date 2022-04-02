Why Ukraine must defeat Russia





For Ukraine, a decisive victory would prevent another Russian invasion and, moreover, would also be the best basis for launching a post-war democratic state less corrupted by Russian oligarchs and infiltration, explains The Economiste in its “Leaders” section.

The media adds that the prize for the West would be almost as big: “Ukraine could not only invigorate the cause of democracy, but it would also improve European security.” He details that during 300 years of imperialism, Russia has repeatedly been at war in Europe. Sometimes, as in the case of Poland and Finland, it was the invader. Other times, as with Nazi Germany and Napoleonic France, she was seen as a lethal threat and was herself the victim of aggression. “But a strong, democratic Ukraine would thwart Russia's expansionism, because its borders would be secure. In the short term, an angry and defeated dictator would be left in the Kremlin, but eventually Russia, following Ukraine's example, would be more willing to solve its problems through reforms at home than with adventures abroad.”

Speaking to The Economist in Kiev on March 25, President Volodymyr Zelensky explained that the power of the people is the secret of Ukraine's resistance: “This is our home, our land, our independence. It's just a matter of time.” Now, the battlefield begins to tell the same story as the actor who became president. “After several weeks in which the Russian assault stalled, Ukrainian forces have begun to fight back,” says the media. However, alert, much of Ukraine remains in Russian hands, including the strip of land on the south coast that the Russians now claim was their target all along. A large part of the Ukrainian army, in the Donbas region, is vulnerable to encirclement.

“Victory for Ukraine means keeping its brigades intact in the Donbas and using them to deny Russia secure control over the occupied territory. For this, Zelensky explained, the West must impose tougher sanctions on Russia and supply more weapons, including planes and tanks,” says The Economist.

But he points out, “unfortunately, much of the West doesn't seem to see this historic opportunity. The United States is leading as it should, even though it has vetoed the sending of planes to Ukraine. But Germany is taking a short-term view of sanctions, balancing pressure from its allies and public opinion with preserving its trade ties with Russia, the supplier of much of its oil and natural gas. The President of France, Emmanuel Macron, says he speaks on behalf of Western allies when he argues that supplying the heavy weapons needed by Ukraine would make them co-belligerents.”

Zelensky accuses these countries of being short-sighted. “He's right,” he says in this kind of editorial.

Las tropas ucranianas recuperaron Bucha este sabado (Reuters)

“Perhaps Germany doubts that Ukraine can leave its post-Soviet past behind. It is true that, after the Maidan protests established democracy in 2014, the country could not part with its corruption and political inertia. And after being crushed by Russian artillery, the Ukrainian economy will be in ruins. However, the EU can contribute to making it different this time by starting work on Ukraine's accession right now. There could be no greater affirmation of the EU's founding mission of creating peace in a war-torn continent,” he proposes.

The EU should welcome Ukraine with enthusiasm, it urges, as Eastern Europe was welcomed when Soviet domination was shaken in the early 1990s. That requires generous help to rebuild the economy, as well as political support and patience.

He further states that the best deterrent is for NATO to face Mr. Putin's veiled threat, and make it clear that a nuclear or chemical atrocity would lead to the total isolation of Russia.

“Conflicts are unpredictable. History is full of wars that were supposed to be short but lasted for years. Ukraine has won the first phase of this by simply surviving. Now he needs to move forward, so Zelensky needs to redouble Western aid,” says The Economist and says: “It would be terrible if what stood between a bad and a good peace was a failure of imagination in the capitals of Europe.”

KEEP READING: