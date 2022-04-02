What will Gabriel Boric's first international trip be like and what will his schedule be in Buenos Aires

Gabriel Boric will start his first international trip to Argentina this Sunday, an inaugural destination that was a tradition among Chilean presidents to Sebastián Piñera.

Boric will arrive in Buenos Aires with a large group of ministers, parliamentarians, Supreme Court ministers and businessmen.

On Monday he will be received at Casa Rosada by Alberto Fernández, while an inter-ministerial meeting is being held between officials from both countries. In the evening, a gala dinner is planned at the CCK where artists such as Víctor Heredia, Chango Spasciuk and Inti Illimani will perform.

Boric also has a visit to the National Congress on the agenda where he will be received by both Vice-President Cristina Kirchner and the President of the Chamber of Deputies, Sergio Massa.

Chancellor Antonia Urrejola, Álvaro Elizalde, president of the Senate, and Raúl Soto, president of the Chamber of Deputies, will travel with the president.

Opposition parliamentarians such as Paulina Núñez of National Renewal, Eric Aedo of Christian Democracy and the leader of the Independent Democratic Union, Javier Macaya and Chilean businessmen will also travel on the presidential plane.

Urrejola said he hopes to address issues such as migration, trade and “getting out of the differences on which the agenda between neighbors was concentrated”

Boric will also seek to arrange a meeting with the Mothers of Plaza de Mayo in the Memory Space that operates in the former ESMA.

Two days after embarking on his trip to Argentina, Santiago commemorated the murder of former senator Jaime Guzman, who was also the right-hand man of dictator Augusto Pinochet. Around the ceremony that took place in the general cemetery of Santiago, located 4.5 kilometers from the city center, where his remains lie, the president of the National Renewal Francisco Chahuán made an appeal to Boric.

“I want to ask and question the President of the Republic, to ask the President of the Republic, during his visit to Argentina, which is his first visit outside the country as president, to ask again and demand the extradition of Galvarino Apablaza so that he comes to justice.”

Galvarino Apablaza has been living in Argentina for more than 20 years and is being prosecuted in Chile for the murder of Jaime Guzmán. And he has been considered a political refugee since that status was granted during Cristina Kirchner's government in 2010.

Chahuán added that “we are not going to endorse impunity. It seems that some want to establish impunity in our country by generating pardon and amnesty bills, but when it comes to judging the cowardly murder of a senator in democracy, they look next to it. President Boric, we demand that the murderers of Jaime Guzmán appear before the courts of justice.”

