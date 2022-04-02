“We want Pedro Castillo to come, not his clowns”: protesters demand the president's presence in Junín

Protests, blockade and shutdown of transport continue in Huancayo, in the Junín region, due to a list of complaints that carriers and farmers have with the Pedro Castillo government. This time, outside the Wanka Coliseum where they met with representatives of the executive branch, made up of several ministers and headed by Premier Aníbal Torres, protesters were demanding the president's presence.

The National Guild of Freight Carriers (GNTC) announced last Monday, March 28, the start of the indefinite strike nationwide, which is on the sixth day this Saturday.

Among several protesters, an Exitosa correspondent in Huancayo managed to interview a person who refused to arrive from Aníbal Torres and his ministers, and sent a message to the head of state.

“We want President Pedro Castillo because he has offended us in every aspect, calling us lazy, paid, criminals, etc. We need his presence: one, to apologize to the Huanca people, and two, to solve our problem once and for all. We are now six days and we will continue if there is no solution,” he said.

At another time he also called on all citizens of Huancayo to fold 100% to the indefinite unemployment: “We are calling 100% attention to the people of Huancayo because we need their presence and the immediate solution of the Government.”

Finally, the protester indicated that Pedro Castillo had come to the government thanks to the votes “for the center of Huancayo, and therefore, it must be here.”

“We want Castillo's presence, we don't want the clowns to come (alluding to the ministers). That's what the people of Huancayo want,” he concluded.

DEMAND THE PRESENCE OF PEDRO CASTILLO

Cardinal Pedro Barreto, who accompanied the dialogue committee to talk with the union leaders, asked farmers and transporters whether the archbishop of Huancayo could be the mediator between them and the government, but they again demanded the presence of the president.

“No, we want Castillo!” , demanded in a video that was posted by journalist Carlos Jair Saq on his Twitter account.

“As the dialogue table unfolds, there is a confrontation between the NPP and protesters behind the Wanka Coliseum. They fire rubber bullets and tear gas bombs. Neighbors are demanding that the cops stop shooting because they put them in danger,” he added in another comment with a photo of what was happening at the time.

The protesters continue to demand the presence of Pedro Castillo, who is in the San Martín region, and until the president shows up in Junín, the strike and protests will continue.

Policías disparan balas de goma y bombas lacrimógenas a los manifestantes. Foto: Carlos Jair Saq/@neondemonsaq

