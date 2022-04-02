VIDEO: Edomex police subdued and beat a driver in the municipality of Zinacantepec

During the night of Friday, April 1, a video of a private security camera went viral through social networks in which three members of the Mexican State Security Secretariat were observed subjecting a civilian who had previously been arrested on board his car.

While one of the officers was carrying out something like a search inside the car, the citizen was being questioned by the other two elements, until he decided to record what the authorities were doing with his cell phone.

According to the first reports, the man had attempted to record the alleged verbal aggressions with which the officers were intimidating him and the unjustified search of his car, so they immediately went to him to beat and kick him.

After snatching his mobile device, the individual was put to the floor against bars, where he was kicked by police officers and examined, and then accompanied to his unit, a Chevrolet Spark, where they took a suitcase from the trunk and continued on their way.

The incident occurred in the early morning of March 26 at 2:39am, but after the video went viral, the Mexican State Security Secretariat replied to journalist Azucena Uresti, who also shared the video, that the incident was already under investigation.

“The Secretary of Security of the State of Mexico has a policy of zero tolerance for police abuse; we inform you that the report has already been turned with the Internal Affairs Unit of the State of Mexico and the investigation has begun. We are still pending,” they wrote on their Twitter account.

For its part, the Internal Affairs Unit (IAU) of the State of Mexico confirmed that an investigation had been launched for the video disseminated on social networks, so they reiterated their position of zero tolerance for police abuse and invited citizens to report these acts.

“We reiterate that there is zero tolerance for police abuse and we will not allow those in uniform who are far from the principles of honesty, objectivity, legality, professionalism and loyalty to remain in the institution. We urge you to denounce these acts with the IAU of the State of Mexico,” they wrote.

KEEP READING: