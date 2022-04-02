US will allocate an additional $300 million for Ukrainian security assistance

El presidente de EE.UU., Joe Biden (d) dialoga con su homólogo de Ucrania Volodymyr Zelenskyy (i). EFE/EPA/Doug Mills / POOL

The US Department of Defense announced Friday that it will spend an additional $300 million on “security assistance” to boost Ukraine's defensive capabilities in the face of the Russian invasion.

In addition to the $1.6 billion already committed by Washington, the aid includes laser-guided rocket systems, drones, ammunition, night vision devices, tactical secure communications systems, medical supplies and spare parts.

“This decision underscores America's unwavering commitment to Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity in support of its heroic efforts to repel Russia's war,” Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said in a statement.

US President Joe Biden and his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymir Zelensky on Wednesday discussed “additional capabilities” to assist the Ukrainian military, the White House said in a statement following the call.

In mid-March, the US Congress passed a funding law that included $13.6 billion in humanitarian and military aid for Ukraine and NATO allies in eastern Europe.

Soon after, Biden announced $1 billion in new security assistance for Ukraine.

Much of the military equipment that the United States has given to Ukraine has come from its own reserves, through a process known as “presidential withdrawal”.

Unlike this process, the $300 million announced this Friday will go to new contracts for military equipment from partners in the Pentagon's defense industry.

Switchblade tactical drones are some of the technological devices included in the announcement. Dubbed “kamikaze drones”, they can be directed by an operator to find and, when ready, launch into a target, exploding on contact.

Kirby added that “The United States also continues to work with its allies and partners to identify and provide additional capabilities to Ukrainians.”

