Tony Succar today at the 2022 Grammys: Red carpet, previous emotions and more details of his early time at the gala

From Las Vegas, in the United States, Tony Succar shares with his followers all the details of his participation in the Grammy 2022. The outstanding percussionist is nominated for his album “Live in Peru” in the category “Best Latin Tropical Album”, being the only Peruvian to represent the country at the most important awards in the music industry.

This Friday, April 1, just two days before the ceremony, the former jury of Yo Soy attended the MusiCares “Person of The Year” event, organized by the National Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences, the same organization that distributes the Grammy Awards to the most outstanding music exponents of the year.

The Peruvian producer, who wore a custom-made suit by Gino Amoretti, walked the red carpet like other great international artists. After being interviewed by the international press, he attended the gala that paid tribute to Joni Mitchell and even talked to Jon Batiste, American singer who has 11 nominations this year.

Artist Tony Succar arrives for the 31st annual MusiCares Person of the Year Gala honoring Joni Mitchell in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S., April 1, 2022.Picture taken April 1, 2022. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

HE WAS MISTAKEN FOR A MEMBER OF BTS

A curious moment Tony Succar experienced during his presentation on the red carpet at the Grammys, because when he approached to take a photo, dozens of fans who were on the outside started screaming and called him to ask for a photo; however, when they realized that he was not a member of BTS, they started laughing of what happened.

PRE-GALA EMOTIONS

In an exclusive interview with Infobae, the two-time Latin Grammy winner pointed out that he does not have a speech prepared in case of winning the trophy and that he does not have a speech prepared either will do a good luck ritual. Instead, he will spend it with his parents and brother, with whom he traveled to the United States to attend the ceremony.

“I don't have a ritual so to speak, but I always try to put myself in a positive mind. I try to make myself aware that I am there (at the Grammys) and winning. Put me in that vibe in the positive and that is already happening. However, sometimes it doesn't work, but sometimes it does like in 2019 when I was a double winner at the Latin Grammys. Positive mind! ”, he said.

He was also proud to be the only Peruvian nominee: “I am honored that I can represent my country and I am lucky to be Peruvian. Being Peruvian is the best, we have everything and I am proud to represent my country. I'm never going to stop, I'm always going to make good music representing my Peru,” he said.

“All Peru's support is immense. I would tell all the fans that Peru is present at the Grammys. Let's go Peru! , we are going to continue making art and we are growing. Let's go forward Peru!” , he added.

ABOUT “LIVE IN PERU”

“Live in Peru” is a concert recorded live at the National Theater in February 2020 and features different versions of “Billie Jean”, “A puro dolor”, “Uptown Funk” and many more. This production had to go through several changes to be accepted by the members of the National Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences of the United States.

“This album has 19 songs because I played a lot of songs from 'Unity' (album released in 2015). It was my chance to bring that repertoire, obviously I re-recorded it live to make it different. Now he was able to qualify because he had songs in Spanish, I balanced it so that he could enter,” he said.

WHO ARE YOU COMPETING AGAINST?

Tony Succar will face Spanish-language music legends such as Gilberto Santa Rosa (Colleagues), Aymée Nuviola (Without salsa there is no paradise), El Gran Combo de Puerto Rico (In Quarantine); and Rubén Blades and Roberto Delgado & Orquesta (Salswing).

