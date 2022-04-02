They beat Dibu Martínez in Mexico for celebrating the draw: “The games are not won by talking”

This Friday, the draw for the Qatar 2022 World Cup was held, where the Mexican National Team fell into Group C along with the teams from Argentina, Poland and Saudi Arabia, so different reactions began to flood social networks.

One of the most surprising was that of Emiliano Martínez, the starting goalkeeper of Albiceleste, who was recorded by a family member while celebrating the moment when the name of Mexico appeared in the draw, as he was one of the most anticipated rivals by the South American team of those available in the Bombo 2.

“Easy, easy” was heard shouting from one of those present at home as the Aston Villa goalkeeper jumped with his cell phone in his hand, at a celebration that was even supported by his son, who accompanied his father's gestures of joy.

This reaction was not well received by several journalists in Mexico, who understood the celebration but lashed out at El Dibu, especially because of the notorious celebration.

While all the controversy revolved around the subject, David Faitelson went to his Twitter account to throw a hard hint against the 29-year-old goalkeeper and in general against all those who celebrated the appearance of Mexico, or any other team, in his group.

Other journalists directly pointed to Emiliano Martínez and compared him to other footballers who have also looked down on the Mexican national team, with the recent memory of Croatia and Luka Modric at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.

This is the case of Martín del Palacio, who worked for several months at FIFA and who is now one of the most popular Twitter users in Mexico.

Later, Dibu Martínez was on a Twitch broadcast in which he commented on part of what happened, arguing that he was very excited about this being his first World Cup.

“I lived it with anxiety, it's my first World Cup. It's a fucked-up, cute group, but we got off to a good start with Saudi Arabia. I don't remember seeing Arabia, so maybe I look at some now to see how they move. The other day I saw Poland and as for Mexico, maybe we can play some friendly with them before,” said the native of Mar del Plata.

Finally, Group C was made up of Mexico, Poland, Saudi Arabia and Argentina. The team led by Gerardo Tata Martino will make their debut during the second day of activities, when they face the Polish national team. Mexico's agenda in Qatar 2022

The calendar for Mexico in Qatar 2022:

- Mexico vs Poland: Ras Abud Aboud Stadium or Stadium 974 - Tuesday, November 22, 2022 - 10:00 hours Central Mexico time (19:00 hours in Qatar).

- Argentina vs Mexico: Estadio de Lusail - Saturday, November 26, 2022 - 13:00 hours Central Mexico time (22:00 hours in Qatar).

- Saudi Arabia vs Mexico: Ras Abu Aboud Stadium or Stadium 974 - Wednesday, November 30, 2022 - 13:00 hours Central Mexico time (22:00 hours in Qatar).

