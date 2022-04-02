The US reiterated that AMLO Electricity Reform may violate the T-MEC and put investments at risk

Imagen de archivo. El presidente de México, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, se reúne con el enviado climático de Estados Unidos, John Kerry, y el embajador estadounidense en el país, Ken Salazar, en medio de una disputa sobre los esfuerzos de México para cambiar las leyes energéticas, en el Palacio Nacional de la Ciudad de México. 31 de marzo de 2022. Presidencia de México/Folleto vía REUTERS ESTA IMAGEN HA SIDO SUMINISTRADA POR UN TERCERO SIN REVENTAS. SIN ARCHIVOS

After President Andrés Manuel López Obrador denied during his morning conference Friday the version that there is an agreement with the United States to create a follow-up group for the Electricity Reform he is promoting, the US Embassy in Mexico reiterated its concerns about possible violations of the Free Trade Agreement (T-MEC).

In a statement, he explained that during AMLO's meeting with climate secretary John Kerry and Ambassador Ken Salazar, at the National Palace, there was communication about the questions that U.S. legislators and businessmen have regarding the Electric Industry Bill, as it would put thousands of millions of dollars of investment.

For the United States, the reform could mean an “increase in greenhouse gas emissions,” which is why Kerry stressed that both countries are experiencing a crucial moment and the fight against climate change must be accelerated, and to do so it is necessary to work together, to seize the economic opportunity presented by the development of clean energy.

It is worth mentioning that this is the third meeting between President Joe Biden's climate secretary with López Obrador in the last five months; all related to the Electricity Reform. However, I have never done so with such a large entourage, made up of businessmen and legislators, which represents the importance that the US is giving to the climate crisis and investment in the energy sector.

